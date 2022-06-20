Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Elemental AKL 2022 Just Got Bigger

Monday, 20 June 2022, 11:03 am
Press Release: Auckland Unlimited

Auckland’s favourite mid-year festival, Elemental AKL is delighted to announce the addition of new events and experiences to its world-class season of curated arts, eats and beats coming to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland this July.

From 14 – 31 July, Elemental AKL 2022 will whet the appetite and stir the senses as the very best food, performing and visual arts, and live music transforms venues and stages, art galleries and restaurants, cultural hubs, and public spaces across the region.

Tickets to the 50-plus events have been selling fast, with some already sold out and others nearing capacity while excitement is building for the free events also on offer.

Just announced in the festival line-up are a further eight unique Elemental AKL events and experiences:

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s Director of Arts, Entertainment and Events, Richard Clarke, says the city should be excited at the growing appetite for Elemental AKL 2022.

“For events to sell out weeks before the festival begins is a strong indication of the desire among Auckanders and visitors to attend live gigs, dine out, engage with arts, and get together throughout the region,” says Richard Clarke.

Elemental AKL is exceeding expectations as an event that energises and engages Tāmaki Makaruau, attracts visitors, and stimulates the local environment to the benefit of everyone.”

Clarke says Elemental AKL’s event partners are vital to its succcess, with the region’s creatives and visionaries bringing optimism and passion to their festival programming.

“It’s thanks to our event partners that we have the privilege of celebrating the uniqueness of Tāmaki Makaurau, and to position it as the best of the best when it comes to all things arts, eats and beats,” he says.

“Today’s announcement of further Elemental AKL events and event partners from across Tāmaki Makaurau puts the festival on course to be a highlight of the mid-year calendar.”

Visit www.aucklandnz.com/elemental for full event details.

ELEMENTAL AKL 2022 programme

Elemental Hub Aotea Square 14 – 31 July

Sound on Sound Auckland Art Gallery 14 July

Butchery Bites and Craft Beer Churly’s Brewpub & Eatery 14 July

All Things Mushroom Good From Scratch 14 July

Trust Your Chef Warkworth Hotel 14 July

Takurua – Nafanua War Goddess Aotea Centre 14 – 23 July

Cocktail Masterclass @Our Land is Alive Cordis Auckland 14 – 29 July

Quantum Memories Commercial Bay 14 – 31 July

The Snugs @ Elemental Hub Aotea Square 14 – 31 July

Wine Blending at Matakana Estate Matakana Estate 14 – 31 July

East Auckland Art Trail Various locations 15 – 31 July

Winterfest Auckland Botanic Gardens 15 &16 July

Silent Disco City Walk Victoria Park Market 15 & 29 July

Elemental Nights Various locations 15 – 28 July

Opera in Concert: Il Trovatore Auckland Town Hall 16 July

Feasts of Legends – Royal Feast Hansik 16 July

Sushi Masterclass and Sake! Katsura Japanese Cuisine 16, 23 & 30 July

Ponsonby Does Dinner Ponsonby Road 16 July

Beats ‘N’ Brushes – Night in the 09 Royal NZ Yacht Squadron 16 July

It Takes a Village Tour Matakana Coast 17 & 24 July

Katsura High Tea and Art Walk Grand Millenium Hotel 17, 24 & 31 July

Digital Dining Room Ponsonby 21 – 23 July

Trust Your Chef The Stables 21 July

Winterfest Te Atatu Community Centre 22 & 23 July

While the Light Lasts NZ Maritime Museum 23 July

Secret Party Quest Central Auckland location 23 July

Morning People Celebrates Turning Six! Auckland Town Hall 23 July

Feasts of Legends – Fire Feast Xialongkan 23 July

Oyster and Wine Pop Up Matakana Estate 23 July

The Ponsonby Social Mile Ponsonby Road 23 July

Beats ‘N’ Brushes – Polysaturated Beats ‘N’ Brushes 23 July

Illegally Blind Basement Theatre 27 – 30 July

Takapuna Winter Nights Hurstmere Road 28 – 31 July

Feasts of Legends – Mother’s Feast Nem Vietnamese Fusion House 28 July

Rothko at Sculptureum Sculptureum 29 July

Bootleg Bounty aboard the Ted Ashby NZ Maritime Museum 30 July

Tami Neilson’s Songbook Aotea Centre 30 July

Auckland Fried Chicken Festival Shed 10, Queens Wharf 30 July

The Culinary Crawl Onehunga Town Centre 30 July

Winter Wonderland and Edible Table Cordis Auckland 30 July

Ponsonby Long Lunch Ponsonby Road 30 July

Kaipara Kaimoana Festival Te Hana Te Ao Marama Marae 30 July

Beats ‘N’ Brushes – Earth, Wind and Fire Beats ‘N’ Brushes 30 July

Feasts of Legends – Eternal Feast Farina 31 July

Secure your Elemental AKL experience today with Stay Auckland Now, offering a $100 Stay Credit for use at select Auckland hotels if booked before 4 July 2022. Terms and conditions apply. Visit www.stayaucklandnow.co.nz for details.

