Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Exclusive Tonight: Troy Kingi Live – From Whakaata Māori HQ

Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 6:18 pm
Press Release: Whakaata Maori

An exclusive performance with leading Māori artist, Troy Kingi, will be streamed live from Whakaata Māori tonight.

‘AFTERHOURS TARI TAKE-OVER WITH TROY KINGI’ will come live from the newsroom of Whakaata Māori at 8.00 PM.

Troy Kingi will perform his award-winning album ‘Holy Colony Burning Acres’, in te reo Māori. Backed by his band, The Upperclass, the kiwi muso will perform in front of staff and for audiences at home.

AFTERHOURS TARI TAKE-OVER WITH TROY KINGI plays on the kaupapa of artists performing in the tari or office.

Troy Kingi says the album, Pū Whenua Hautapu Eka Mumura (Holy Colony Burning Acres) focuses on major issues facing indigenous peoples around the world.

“This form of politically charged reggae has rarely been heard since the days of Herbs and their fight against nuclear power in the Pacific,” he says.

AFTERHOURS TARI TAKEOVER is the first in a new series of concerts from Whakaata Māori HQ, featuring and promoting Māori artists, on digital platforms.

‘Holy Colony Burning Acres’ won the prestigious 2020 Taite Music Prize, and ‘Mighty Invader’, from the album was nominated for a coveted Silver Scroll Award.

The album also earned Kingi two awards at the 2019 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards – Best Roots Album and, for a second consecutive year, Best Maori Artist. The new reo Māori version will be released June 24th on all digital platforms and on Vinyl from Dec 2022.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whakaata Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 