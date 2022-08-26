Cancer Society Delighted With Successful Return Of Daffodil Day Street Collection

Across the motu today around 8000 volunteers have been taking to the streets to collect for the Cancer Society’s annual Daffodil Day appeal.

Daffodil Day is the Cancer Society’s largest fundraising and awareness event.

Because of Covid restrictions, this was the first street collection in two years (three for Auckland), and the Cancer Society is excited to have returned to the Daffodil Day tradition of handing out lapel daffodils to generous New Zealanders.

“Daffodil Day is our chance to raise community awareness of our services and thank the people that make them possible” said Cancer Society National CE Lucy Elwood. “Being able to have our face-to-face collection has brought a return of our feeling of connection”.

Throughout August more than 1278 fundraising events have been held. Local businesses, schools, community groups and individuals showed their support and raised much needed funds for those affected by cancer.

Some of the highlights include 5 year old drummer TomTom who held a performance with the band Groove-Daddies, 10 year old Eden who is shaving off her beloved hair, and 95 year old Don Heslop who sadly passed away but left his daffodil fields in a 35 year lease to the Cancer Society so that his daffodils could continue to bring joy to supporters on Daffodil Day.

This was the first Daffodil Day for Dr Kate Gregory while in the role of Cancer Society medical co-director. “It’s wonderful to see how many people care and want to show support for people affected by cancer” says Dr Gregory. “All across the motu today New Zealanders have helped the Cancer Society to continue to provide important care and coordination services.”

Money raised on Daffodil Day goes towards the provision of services to people with cancer and their whānau including an information helpline, counselling, support groups and one-on-one care, as well as practical help with advocacy, accessing funding, transport to and from appointments, and even accommodation during treatment.

More than 25,000 New Zealanders are told they have cancer a year. So far, the Daffodil Day appeal has raised $427, 316 online, which is enough to provide 17804 trips to treatment. The full impact won’t be known until all sources of donations are gathered and counted, but the money raised this year is on track for provided services to keep up with growing cancer rates.

“We want to thank everyone who has made Daffodil Day a success. The volunteers who have been out on the streets collecting, the businesses, schools, community groups and individuals who have held fundraisers and anyone who has donated online or to our street appeal.” Elwood says. “A special thanks to our major sponsor ANZ, who have been supporting us for 32 years.”

If you haven’t donated yet there is still time to make a donation to Daffodil Day. Street collectors will be at selected supermarkets and large retail venues tomorrow, Saturday 27th of August, and donations can still be made online at daffodilday.org.nz.

