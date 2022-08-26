Strong Performance Sends Sacred Heart College Teams To Tournament

A strong performance by a variety of sports at Sacred Heart College has seen the school qualify for more events in the upcoming nationwide Tournament Week.

This year's Secondary School Winter Tournament Week kicks off on August 29, with the school set to compete in Hockey (Gisborne), Football (Palmerston North), Netball (Hawke’s Bay) and Equestrian (Taupo).

Sports Coordinator Margo Harvey says 45 students will be competing for the first time in two years due to Covid-19 cancellations.

“They’ve all played really well through the winter season. It will be good for them to go away and play hard but also have fun.

“It is also great bonding for all the teams; to get to know each other in a different light, not just in the school setting.”

First XI Football team captains Jaimee Gerbes and Alice Thomas say being able to compete in the first division, and in tournament, has been a long time coming.

“We’ve been working towards going to tournament for a while now. Getting into the first division this year was a major step for us,” Year 13 Jaimee says.

Last year they finished the season undefeated and at the top of the leader board in the second division.

Jaimee says it will be a good experience for the team.

“We’ve all learnt a lot. We’ve got a lot of new players that have come through, but they are learning very fast, and they are doing very well.”

Netball captain Lucy Smith is looking forward to competing again.

“It is a really fun experience especially when you get to spend time with the girls. Every time we get to this point in the season, we have already developed really well as a team.”

This year, they will be playing in the A grade, rather than in B grade like they have in the years before.

“All the other teams are very experienced, so it will be a challenge, but we are looking forward to giving it our all on the court.”

The first XI hockey team have spent many hours preparing both on and off the field.

A fundraiser has not only seen them raise money for tournament, but helped to bring the team together, captain Georgia Dallas says.

“My last tournament was in Year 9 so I have been really hoping and praying that we would be able to go this year,” the Year 12 says.

They recently came third in the division two.

“We have a very young team this year with a lot of year 9s, but we are doing very well.

“We’re not losing any players next year, so I think we are going to get even stronger and build on the momentum from this year.”

Lauren Harkness and Bridgett Codd will be among five students to compete in equestrian.

Lauren, in Year 11, is looking forward to representing the school for the first time in equestrian.

“I am doing the trail riding, so it is going to be really fun to try something new.”

She says it has been good to get to know her peers who ride as well.

Principal Maria Neville-Foster says she is delighted that their teams have the opportunity to travel to tournament this year.

“These experiences are essential to developing strong interpersonal skills.

“I am committed to developing sports and ensuring that all girls have opportunities to reach their potential and compete at their level in their chosen field. I look forward to following all these teams next week.”

© Scoop Media

