Whangaparāoa College Celebrates Academic Success In 2023 NCEA Results

Against the backdrop of national NCEA pass rates declining for the third consecutive year, Whangaparāoa College has achieved its best-ever academic NCEA results, surpassing previous records and exceeding national averages.

Key highlights include:

NCEA Level 2 results are 84% and have increased by 5% from 2022

NCEA Level 2 results are 7% higher than like schools*

NCEA Level 2 results are 11% higher than the national average

NCEA Level 3 results are 81% and have increased by 1% from 2022

NCEA Level 3 results are 11% higher than like schools*

NCEA Level 3 results are 14% higher than the national average

Boys and girls outperformed like schools* and national averages

Māori NCEA Level 2 results are a record high at 77.5%

99.6% of learners in the new Bilingual Unit achieved their respective NCEA qualifications

99.3% of learners leaving Whangaparāoa College at Year 13 leave with Literacy

97% of learners leaving Whangaparāoa College at Year 13 leave with Numeracy

The school has implemented a number of initiatives in the past couple of years to enhance learner outcomes including targeted academic tracking and strengthening of home/school relationships, a microscopic focus on every learner and enhanced teaching practice through professional learning.

“It is important to acknowledge the dedication and commitment of our staff to ensuring learners’ success”, says Principal/Tumuaki, Steve McCracken.

“We are proud to have staff that have a deep desire to know and grow their learners and strive continuously for better outcomes for them. Our community has also contributed to these achievements by actively engaging with and supporting the school, reiterating high expectations at home and ensuring their learners are meeting attendance expectations.”

“As we celebrate 2023 success, we remain committed to ongoing improvement, providing the highest quality education and nurturing the potential of every learner entrusted to our care,” Mr McCracken says.

