Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Early Childhood Lunch Programme Welcomed Relief

Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 5:07 pm
Press Release: Early Childhood Education

“The inclusion of 10,000 two-to-five-year-olds in a new targeted lunch programme is very welcomed,” says Te Rito Maioha Chief Executive Kathy Wolfe.

“This will bring huge relief to families and early childhood providers of our young tamariki in low equity and not-for-profit centres.”

It’s encouraging the government has listened to the public, as the Healthy School Lunches Programme makes a huge difference for children and families.

“It is proven that nutritious food is vital for every growing child including essential for their learning. Having the programme extend to early learning is promising and we hope that the government under the redesign of the programme will see the success of the programme and extend it even further than 10,000 two-to-five-year-olds.”

“The targeting needs to be carefully worked out so the programmes reach all those who need it.”

“We are keen to work with the ministry to ensure the programme is implemented to its full successful potential, and there are no unforeseen consequences such as cost, barriers to accessibility barriers and current regulation.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Early Childhood Education on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 