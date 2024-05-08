JUNK: A Brand New Mini-festival Bringing You The Best Of The Best Of Aotearoa’s Music Underground

Empty the rubbish, take out the trash, and make room for JUNK; a brand new mini-festival set to clear out the clutter and bring you the best of the best of Aotearoa’s music underground.

JUNK 2024 brings together a baker’s dozen of the best bands and acts from Tāmaki Makaurau and beyond, taking over Whammy, Backroom, and The Wine Cellar on Friday 7th June. This is your chance to get back in the loop, find a new obsession, and catch Aotearoa’s finest musical talents in one place, on one night, in one fell swoop.

Flying in from out of town are Ōtepoti’s own noise rock champs, Dale Kerrigan, whispered about in hushed tones as the hands-down highlight of the recent Camp A Low Hum, and up from Pōneke, we have shoegaze sensations Feshh, who recently delivered a barnstorming support slot for North Carolina’s Wednesday.

One of three finalists for the Aotearoa Music Awards coveted Te Manu Taki Whanokē o te Tau Best Alternative Act in 2024, Grecco Romank describe their sound as “luxuriously bogan techno” with industrial and Eurodance tendencies and recently blew minds at the sold-out Port Noise Festival in Lyttelton.

Joining the lineup are razor-sharp post-punk quartet Ringlets, showcasing a fresh set of tracks with their first hometown show of 2024 and fabled for their fierce live sound, the rock’n’roll duo of the moment Elliot & Vincent, featuring Elliot Finn on tea-towel-covered drums and Vincent Cherry on Japanese lawsuit guitar, and the wall-of-guitar melody masters K M T P, whose recent album With Love, K M T P released on Sunreturn was an instant emo-shoegaze-jangle classic!

Also appearing at JUNK 2024 are Awning, the solo project of Recitals’ Christian Dimick who recently dropped their debut EP Gold Star, solo synth wizard and premier party paladin Power Nap, the brutal and fuzzed out bass ‘n’ drums 1:12 Records two-piece TOOMS, the sonic barrage of Auckland post-punk band Soft Bait, Salt Water Criminals’ At-The-Drive-In-meets-Mount-Eerie madness, rowdy West Auckland punkers Melanie, and the twisted club bangers of the majestic DJ Twice, FKA DJ Sweat!

Want a piece of the action? Head to www.undertheradar.co.nz and score yourself a ticket or two to this unmissable night of Aotearoa’s finest. We’ll see you there.

