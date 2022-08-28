Today's Race Postponed To Tuesday 30 August
Sunday, 28 August 2022, 1:13 pm
Press Release: Winter Games NZ
Coronet Peak, Queenstown (28 August 2022) - We have
postponed the FIS ANC Giant Slalom race due to poor
visibility on course.
This race will be held on
Tuesday 30 August. Monday's second FIS ANC Giant Slalom will
be held as
scheduled.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more