Today's Race Postponed To Tuesday 30 August

Sunday, 28 August 2022, 1:13 pm
Press Release: Winter Games NZ

Coronet Peak, Queenstown (28 August 2022) - We have postponed the FIS ANC Giant Slalom race due to poor visibility on course.

This race will be held on Tuesday 30 August. Monday's second FIS ANC Giant Slalom will be held as scheduled.

