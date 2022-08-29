Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Maritime Museum To Celebrate Unsung Civilian Heroes

Monday, 29 August 2022, 9:22 am
Press Release: NZ Maritime Museum

More than 140 New Zealand seafarers - some as young as 15 - lost their lives during WWII alone and a similar number were taken prisoner.

This Saturday marks Merchant Navy Day, the official day of remembrance for those who served and lost their lives in the Merchant Navy during WWI and WWII.

More than 140 New Zealand seafarers lost their lives during WWII alone and a similar number were taken prisoner.

Those who were killed ranged in age from two 15-year-old deck boys, Dennis Burke and Hugh Walls, to 66-year-old chief engineer Thurston Chadwick. No other group of kiwi civilians faced as much danger during war time.

The term “Merchant Navy” includes ships and workers associated with commercial shipping companies used during both world wars.These ships often operated in dangerous conditions and were targeted by enemy vessels trying to disrupt commerce and trade.

Darryl Pike, Interim Director of the New Zealand Maritime Museum Hui Te Ananui a Tangaroa, says the Merchant Navy played an integral role in the war effort.

“As an island nation, Aotearoa has always relied heavily on seafarers to connect us with the wider world,” he says.

“During both world wars, merchant mariners delivered troops, military equipment and cargoes of food, raw materials and fuel. The work they carried out was so important that they were essentially regarded as the ‘fourth service’ alongside the navy, army and air force – despite the fact that they were civilians.”

Pike stresses that these men and women were not trained in combat.

“These weren’t trained soldiers. They were engineers, radio officers, pursers, cooks and deck hands,” he says. “Many of these roles still exist in our modern shipping industry – and they continue to play a vital role in keeping our economy afloat.”

“It’s merchant mariners who carry our trade and maintain ocean links that connect us with the wider world. We rely on them to deliver products to our shores and to send our exports to the far reaches of the globe."

New Zealand Maritime Museum Merchant Navy Day Commemoration

  • When: Saturday, 3 September | 11am – 12pm
  • Where: New Zealand Maritime Museum, corner of Quay & Hobson Streets, Viaduct Harbour
  • Cost: This ceremony is free but registration is required prior to attendance.
  • To register for the in-person event or for the live-stream, visit the museum’s website: https://www.maritimemuseum.co.nz/events/merchant-navy-day-2022

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Maritime Museum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 