Trans-Tasman Test Locked At 11 All In Ballarat

The New Zealand Indoor Bowls team (the Mat Blacks) are locked in a titanic battle for Trans-Tasman supremacy after day one the three day test match currently being held in Ballarat.

The last time New Zealand played Australia was three years ago in Invercargill, so this match up marks a welcome return to international competition for both Countries after the challenge of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The test is played over three days, with every country picking seven men and seven women to compete over multiple disciplines.

Two points are awarded for every game won.

New Zealand has a strong history of success in the Trans-Tasman Series, and this year is defending their 34-32 win over Australia in the 2019 edition.

Day One got off to a calamitous start for the Mat Blacks, with Teri Blackbourn being the sole contributor of game points in winning her singles rubber 29-12 against Fiona Pearson.

With the crowd in fine voice, Australia won the Men’s Singles, Men’s, Women’s and Mixed Fours to gallop into an 8-2 lead heading into the lunch break.

New Zealand recovered strongly in the afternoon session with their supporters making their presence known, and were able to post wins in the Mixed 8 Bowl Pairs, Women’s 8 Bowl Pairs, Men’s and Women’s Triples with debutant Skip of the Mixed 6 Bowls Pairs, Shaun Blackbourn playing a remarkable last bowl to capitalise on the platform set up by his lead Joy Archer and snatch a draw from the jaws of defeat against Simon Zaporozec and Annika Van Lierop.

Kyle French and Hayden Weir posted Australia’s only win in the afternoon session picking up a magnificent two on the last end to beat New Zealand’s Paul Wright and Gary Low by one point in the Men’s 8 Bowl Pairs.

Therefore after day one of three, New Zealand and Australia are locked at eleven game points each with all to play for in the coming days.

Full Results of Day One (New Zealand Players First) :

MORNING SESSION

Men’s Singles: Daniel French vs Ian Ogilvie lost 20–24

Women’s Singles: Teri Blackbourn vs Fiona Pearson won 29–12

Men’s Fours: Paul Smith, Paul Wright, Gary Low, Shaun Blackbourn vs Shane Cashill, Angus Young, Haydn Weir, Errol Weir lost 19–20

Women’s Fours: Dale Rayner, Sheree Holmes, Denise Clarkson, Rochelle Cameron vs Monika Korn, Lynda Charles, Rhonda Aram, Annika Van Lierop lost 13–23

Mixed Fours: Simon Thomas, Michael Lawson, Suzanne Mackie, Joy Archer vs Kyle French, Simon Zaporozec, Julie Zaporozec, Keisha Pearson lost 5–22

AFTERNOON SESSION

Men’s 8 Bowl Pairs: Paul Wright, Gary Low vs Kyle French, Haydn Weir lost 16–17

Women’s 8 Bowl Pairs: Teri Blackbourn, Denise Clarkson vs Monika Korn, Julie Zaporozec won 18–11

Mixed 8 Bowl Pairs: Paul Smith, Sheree Holmes vs Ian Ogilvie, Fiona Pearson won 20–10

Mixed 6 Bowl Pairs: Shaun Blackbourn, Joy Archer vs Simon Zaporozec, Annika Van Lierop drew 21–21

Men’s Triples: Simon Thomas, Michael Lawson, Daniel French vs Shane Cashill, Angus Young, Errol Weir won 29–11

Women’s Triples: Dale Rayner, Suzanne Mackie, Rochelle Cameron vs Lynda Charles, Rhonda Aram, Keisha Pearson won 28–17

