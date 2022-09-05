Pātaka Exhibitions Opening Sunday 18 September 2022
PĀTAKA EXHIBITIONS OPENING
GERDA LEENARDS: REGENERATION – A STORY OF TREES
TOI GALLERY, PĀTAKA ART+MUSEUM
This exhibition of recent paintings was inspired by “the magic of new growth” Gerda Leenards observed locally in the regenerating of native trees on the northern side of Kapiti Island, and internationally, with the revitalising of large forests after they’d been devastated by fire – what she sees as a catastrophic effect of global warming.
Please join Gerda to celebrate the opening of her exhibition from
2pm on Sunday 18 September.
17 Parumoana Street, Porirua City Centre, Porirua 5022
16 September – 23 October 2022
Speaking of Trees
What does it mean to break ground?
What does it mean to carry yourself
with dignity through mist and rise?
You can see the fragility of trees
and the forbearance of trees.
You can see the agility of trees.
You know where you stand with a tree:
sheltered and strengthened,
beholden to the nature and network
of trees, the assembly of trees,
the farmland haunted by trees
and the regiments of trees.
You can see the bearing of trees,
the felling and falling of trees,
the shipment of trees, the return on trees.
The return of trees.
What does it mean
to carry yourself into a forest, one valley over
from the one, right now, on fire?