Pātaka Exhibitions Opening Sunday 18 September 2022

Monday, 5 September 2022, 6:32 pm
Press Release: Pataka Art and Museum

PĀTAKA EXHIBITIONS OPENING

GERDA LEENARDS: REGENERATION – A STORY OF TREES

TOI GALLERY, PĀTAKA ART+MUSEUM

This exhibition of recent paintings was inspired by “the magic of new growth” Gerda Leenards observed locally in the regenerating of native trees on the northern side of Kapiti Island, and internationally, with the revitalising of large forests after they’d been devastated by fire – what she sees as a catastrophic effect of global warming.

Please join Gerda to celebrate the opening of her exhibition from

2pm on Sunday 18 September.

17 Parumoana Street, Porirua City Centre, Porirua 5022

www.pataka.org.nz

16 September – 23 October 2022

Speaking of Trees

What does it mean to break ground?

What does it mean to carry yourself

with dignity through mist and rise?

You can see the fragility of trees

and the forbearance of trees.

You can see the agility of trees.

You know where you stand with a tree:

sheltered and strengthened,

beholden to the nature and network

of trees, the assembly of trees,

the farmland haunted by trees

and the regiments of trees.

You can see the bearing of trees,

the felling and falling of trees,

the shipment of trees, the return on trees.

The return of trees.

What does it mean

to carry yourself into a forest, one valley over

from the one, right now, on fire?

