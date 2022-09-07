Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Waiata Māori Music Awards Announce Iconic Award Recipients

Wednesday, 7 September 2022, 5:44 am
Press Release: Waiata Maori Music Awards

Kapa haka expert and educational leader Dr Te Rita Papesch and Hip Hop legend Hone Ngata are this year’s recipients of the Waiata Māori Iconic Award, which recognises lifelong dedication and contribution to uplifting Māori music. This year’s theme is “Whakamātūtūngia e Raukatauri – To be healed by music”.

The recipient of the Iconic Keeper of traditions award, Te Tohu Kaitiaki Tikanga Pūoru is Dr Te Rita Papesch, of Waikato-Maniapoto, Ngāti Whakaue and Czech descent. Dr Papesch was encouraged at a young age to pursue a musical career, which began with studying classical piano and singing and led to a love for Māori performing arts, under the guidance of Canon Wi, Te Tau Huata, Dr. Hirini Melbourne, Dr. Timoti Kāretu and many others. A two-time recipient of the ‘Kaitātaki Wahine’ award, Dr Papesch retired from the stage in 1994 to take on new roles as a judge and commentator.

An educator and staunch promoter of te reo Māori me ōna tikanga, Dr Papesch lectures for the Master of Applied Indigenous Knowledge degree at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa. She also sits as the matriarch, sometimes composer and tutor to her children and grandchildren’s Kapa Haka group, Te Hāona Kaha.

The recipient of the Iconic contribution to the music industry award, Te Tohu o te Ahumahi Puoru, is Hone Ngata a.k.a. ‘DJ Poroufessor’ of Ngāti Porou and Ngāti Ranginui descent. A cornerstone of the Aotearoa Hip Hop scene, Hone was an accomplished DJ, graffiti artist and collector. A lifelong dedication to Hip Hop took him worldwide with his turntables. He was able to draw on those experiences to inspire young people, leaving positivity in his wake.

With his art grounded in Te Ao Māori, Hone brought his creative skills back to his hapū and was among those selected to restore Ngāti Porou wharenui, Ruatepupuke, housed in the Chicago Museum.

So many in Aotearoa were affected by his untimely death in 2019. His impact was such, that his tangi saw the largest gathering of the Aotearoa Hip Hop community.

The Iconic Awards will be presented as part of the 15th Annual Waiata Māori Music Awards held at the newly refurbished Toitoi Arts Centre in Hastings. The awards programme begins this Thursday 8 September with mentoring sessions by music industry professionals and Waiata Māori Music Awards Ambassadors.

On Thursday evening, the programme will feature spring collections and accessories by internationally renowned and local designers. Friday begins with a breakfast for the Iconic Award recipients and their whānau and concludes with an awards ceremony celebrating the best of the Māori music industry.

For Tickets and information, haere ki - https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/tour/2022/15th-national-waiata-maori-music-awards

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waiata Maori Music Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 