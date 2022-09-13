Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Scheherazade

Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 1:58 pm
Press Release: Manukau Symphony Orchestra

One of New Zealand’s most in-demand conductors Vincent Hardaker is to conduct “Scheherazade” with the Manukau Symphony Orchestra September 25.

The Manukau Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is excited to have Vincent Hardaker as guest conductor for a spectacular afternoon of orchestral music on Sunday 25 September, at 5pm at the Due Drop Event Centre (formerly the Vodafone Events centre).

Vincent particularly enjoys working with community orchestras such as the Manukau Symphony Orchestra. “Not only is the level exceptionally good, but the energy and enthusiasm that they bring to the music is positively infectious!” says Vincent.

The concert will begin with Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake excerpts – a definite crowd pleaser. Followed by Rachel Thomas playing her 5-Octave Marimba with her rendition of Eric Ewazen’s (USA) Concerto for Marimba and Strings, considered the flagship concerto for marimba. The second half of the programme, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, is a colourful and dazzling symphonic suite based on One Thousand and One Nights.

The Manukau Symphony Orchestra is a unique community known for its mix of professional players, youth and community players and has a “very special spirit”.

The orchestra gratefully acknowledges the support of its donors, funders and supporters, including the Auckland Council, Four Winds, Waka Pacific Trust, and Due Drop Event Centre.

What: Manukau Symphony Orchestra presents Scheherazade

When: Sunday 25 September 2022, 5pm

Where: Due Drop Events Centre. Tickets on sale now at eventfinda or phone

(09) 577 3031

 

