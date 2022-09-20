Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Parliament To Host Public Screening Of State Memorial Service

Tuesday, 20 September 2022, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

People wanting to watch New Zealand’s State Memorial Service to mark the life, dedication and work of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II are invited to Parliament on Monday 26 September 2022.

The service starts at 2pm and will be live streamed on screens set up in the grounds of Parliament.

This is a family-friendly event – no alcohol please. Any dogs must be kept on a leash. People attending may want to bring something to sit on.

Parliament grounds will be open early and are fully accessible. Parliament buildings will be closed.

If possible, please use public transport to get to Parliament. It is a one minute walk from the train station and bus interchange. A Sunday timetable applies and fares are half price.

The screening will go ahead rain or shine.

Notes:

· The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet is leading the Government response to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

· Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs is managing logistics for the State Memorial Service through its Visits and Ceremonial Office.

· More information about the service is available on the Governor-General’s website: www.gg.govt.nz

· Parliament buildings will be closed on 26 September 2022.

Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

