Parliament To Host Public Screening Of State Memorial Service

People wanting to watch New Zealand’s State Memorial Service to mark the life, dedication and work of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II are invited to Parliament on Monday 26 September 2022.

The service starts at 2pm and will be live streamed on screens set up in the grounds of Parliament.

This is a family-friendly event – no alcohol please. Any dogs must be kept on a leash. People attending may want to bring something to sit on.

Parliament grounds will be open early and are fully accessible. Parliament buildings will be closed.

If possible, please use public transport to get to Parliament. It is a one minute walk from the train station and bus interchange. A Sunday timetable applies and fares are half price.

The screening will go ahead rain or shine.

Notes:

· The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet is leading the Government response to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

· Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs is managing logistics for the State Memorial Service through its Visits and Ceremonial Office.

· More information about the service is available on the Governor-General’s website: www.gg.govt.nz

· Parliament buildings will be closed on 26 September 2022.

© Scoop Media