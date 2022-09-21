Rocket Man Blasting Off At National Summer Games

Special Olympics long-distance athlete Te Huia Apaapa will barely have to put on the afterburners when the Rocket Man blasts off in Hamilton in December.

The 25-year-old athlete usually competes in marathons and triathlons, but will be ‘sprinting’ over the shorter distances of 1500m and 3000m at the Freemasons New Zealand Special OIympics National Summer Games.

“It’s going to be so much fun,” says the Bay of Plenty runner who is excited to travel down the road with his Tauranga club-mates and reconnect with the friends he has made since joining Special Olympics back in 2008.

He will be among 1500 athletes and coaches to descend on Hamilton from December 8-12 to compete in 10 different sports across seven venues.

Te Huia says he is proud of his Rocket Man moniker that he earned by completing six marathons, 40 half-marathons and numerous triathlons all over the country.

Competing in Special Olympics and other sporting events has been life-changing for Te Huia and his family, trying to manage his autism, intellectual disability and epilepsy since he was fostered by Dawn from the age of five.

“I got him into running because it helps with his autism, to burn off some of that energy. Initially we started him with an athletics club when he was nine and then found out about Special Olympics,” says Te Huia’s mother and assistant coach Dawn Staples, who is part of the Special Olympics support crew with Tauranga club coach Ethney Barnaby and manager Vivian Lintott.

Like many Special Olympics athletes, Te Huia faced many challenges growing up, trying to fit in at school and dealing with teachers and peers who did not understand his particular needs.

All that changed when he found his own community among athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Running, biking and swimming has provided Te Huia with a sense purpose, pride, confidence and a reason to get out of bed every day. Many professional athletes would be impressed when they see Te Huia’s daily training schedule.

“He lives like a professional athlete, but unfortunately he doesn’t get paid like a professional,” laughs Dawn, who says Te Huia also helps out around the house and on his sister’s farm.

On top of the relentless training, Te Huia also maintains a strict high-performance diet, avoiding fizzy drinks and junk food.

Those efforts and sacrifices have been paying off, with the Staples residence bulging with medals, trophies and ribbons from Te Huia’s exploits.

When he competes in triathlons, Te Huia is supported by a swimming buddy and a pilot on his tandem bike to keep him on course, but his disability does not stop him from giving able-bodied athletes a good run for their money. He recently competed in a marathon where he finished third fastest in his age-group among all runners competing.

“And he was the only athlete competing with a disability,” adds his proud mother.

The coming months, Te Huia’s focus will switch to the shorter distances to get ready for the National Summer Games and he says

he is looking forward to seeing many old Special Olympics friends.

“It’s going to be fun,” says Te Huia, before quickly adding that he is coming to Hamilton for one goal. “I want to win a gold medal.”

