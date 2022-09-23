QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE To Reissue Three Classic Albums

More than a quarter century since its primal emergence from the Desert, Queens Of The Stone Age has elected to give three of its landmark albums the upscale re-release treatment, including limited edition colour vinyl pressings, exclusive new and restored artwork, and more.

First up is the one that started it all: Back in print after a long, long decade, Queens Of The Stone Age’s self-titled 1998 debut album will be resurrected digitally September 22, with a vinyl release date of October 21. Restored to its original track listing and adorned by the long out-of-print original Frank Kozik artwork, the soon to be definitive version of QOTSA’s self-titled ground zero will feature an obi-strip designed by longtime collaborator Boneface and will be available on standard black and limited edition opaque orange vinyl — both available direct from Queens Of The Stone Age, Matador Records, and at your local discerning independent retailers. Digital here: https://qotsa.ffm.to/1998version

Following on December 9 will be a double shot of Queens Of The Stone Age’s most recent efforts: 2013’s multiple-GRAMMY-nominated, Billboard 200 #1 charting magnum opus …Like Clockwork and 2017’s redefining Villains will both be reincarnated: …Like Clockwork returns newly recut from its original master tapes with alternate artwork and obi-strip from Boneface with a limited opaque aqua vinyl pressing available direct from Queens Of The Stone Age, Matador Records, and at finer independent retailers. Villains is reissued in a special 5th Anniversary package featuring etching, obi-strip, and a brand new poster by Boneface, and as on limited edition leaf-green transparent vinyl available exclusively via Queens Of The Stone Age and/or Matador Records.

