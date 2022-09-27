Sarah Carnachan Secures Final 2022/23 Contract For Auckland HEARTS

Sarah Carnachan has secured the 12th and final HEARTS contract for the 2022/23 season, under the groundbreaking new Master Agreement.

The Cornwall wicketkeeper says it’s an “exciting time” to be involved in women’s cricket. “The game has evolved so much since I started and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to be rewarded with a contract particularly given the calibre of players in the Hearts set up.”

Carnachan expects the standard of the competition amongst the associates to be especially strong this season.

“Each year the standard keeps getting better.

"There’s a fresh energy within our squad with a few new faces and we are really looking forward to the summer ahead.”



Rob Nicol, Head Coach of the Hearts, sees Carnachan as an important senior voice within the HEARTS squad.

“Sarah rounds off our contracting process for the upcoming season. She brings a wealth of experience and specific set of skills we feel will benefit us across the season.

"She is part of our greater squad and will help keep pushing the inner competition within our group to keep improving,” he says.

Director of Performance and Talent Daniel Archer says he’s extremely excited by the both the contracted and wider squad that has come together for the Hearts.

“The group is filled with quality people, and they are beginning to create and connect around their new identify. It certainly is a time of great excitement and optimism,” he says.

The Auckland HEARTS begin their 2022/23 season with the one day Hallyburton Johnstone Shield competition. The first round begins against Central Hinds at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth on November 19.

HEARTS contracts 22/23:

Bella Armstrong

Anna Browning

Sarah Carnachan

Prue Catton

Amie Hucker

Holly Huddleston

Breearne Illing

Amberley Parr

Josie Penfold

Katie Perkins

Saachi Shahri

Makayla Templeton

