Are You New Zealand’s Next Musical Megastar?

Producers of Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park are looking for a brilliant young musician to join the star studded line-up at this years show, which returns to the big stage after a two-year hiatus.





Award winning musician and creative director of Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park, Dixon Nacey

Creative director and award-winning musician Dixon Nacey says, “Since the first show in 1994, our nationwide search has discovered hundreds of exciting young singers and dancers. This year we’re offering a motivated young musician a shot at stardom. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to perform in front of a massive live audience.”

“Whatever instrument you play well, whether it’s drums, guitar, piano or brass - if you think you have what it takes to perform alongside some of the nation’s best, then give it a go!” says Dixon.

The winning instrumentalist will perform at Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park in Christchurch on Saturday 26 November and at the Auckland Domain on Saturday 10 December.

Since 1994, Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park has raised millions of dollars for New Zealand charities. Proceeds from this year’s concerts will once again go towards Youthline, who help support and develop over 50,000 young people every year.

For more information to go to www.christmasinthepark.co.nz and click on Megastar Search.

