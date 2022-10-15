Kiwis Named For RLWC Opener

York, New Zealand, October 14, 2022 – New Zealand Kiwis head coach Michael Maguire has made only one change to the side used against Mate Ma’a Tonga in June for Sunday’s opening Pool C Rugby League World Cup match against Lebanon at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium (7.30pm kick-off local time).

Returning in the centres is Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who was used there in the 2019 Tests against Australia and Great Britain but missed the midseason clash against the Tongans.

Maguire’s 17-man line-up includes four players who featured in the NRL grand final with Penrith front rower James Fisher-Harris starting and fellow prop Moses Leota on the bench. Parramatta’s Dylan Brown is again at standoff and Isaiah Papali’i in the second row while Marata Niukore, who made his New Zealand debut in the centres against Tonga, is in the extended 19-man squad. NZ KIWIS v LEBANON Halliwell Jones Stadium, WarringtonSunday 16 October 2022

SQUAD NO PLAYER’S NAME HERITAGE NUMBER 1 Joseph MANU # 815 2 Ronaldo MULITALO # 824 21 Charnze NICOLL-KLOKSTAD # 820 4 Peta HIKU # 781 5 Jordan RAPANA # 798 6 Dylan BROWN # 826 7 Jahrome HUGHES # 819 8 Jesse BROMWICH (c) # 775 9 Brandon SMITH # 816 10 James FISHER-HARRIS # 801 11 Isaiah PAPALI’I # 817 12 Kenny BROMWICH # 796 13 Joseph TAPINE # 800 14 Kieran FORAN # 757 15 Moses LEOTA # 827 16 Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONA # 804 17 Briton NIKORA # 818 19 Dallin WATENE-ZELEZNIAK # 794 3 Marata NIUKORE # 825

