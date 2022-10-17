Leota Out, Niukore On Bench

Warrington, England, October 16, 2022 – Front rower Moses Leota has been ruled out of the New Zealand Kiwis’ Rugby League World Cup opener against Lebanon at Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington today (7.30pm kick-off local time; 7.30am Monday NZT).

Penrith’s NRL grand final-winning prop has been withdrawn from the line-up after picking up a minor groin injury in yesterday’s final field session.

Parramatta’s Marata Niukore replaces Leota on the interchange with Panthers forward Scott Sorensen taking Niukore’s place as 19th man.

Niukore will be playing his second Test for the Kiwis after making his New Zealand debut in the June international against Mate Ma’a Tonga.

Leota will be available for the Kiwis’ second match against Jamaica next Saturday.



NZ KIWIS v LEBANON



Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington

Sunday 16 October 2022

SQUAD NO PLAYER’S NAME HERITAGE NUMBER 1 Joseph MANU # 815 2 Ronaldo MULITALO # 824 21 Charnze NICOLL-KLOKSTAD # 820 4 Peta HIKU # 781 5 Jordan RAPANA # 798 6 Dylan BROWN # 826 14 Kieran FORAN # 757 8 Jesse BROMWICH (c) # 775 9 Brandon SMITH # 816 10 James FISHER-HARRIS # 801 11 Isaiah PAPALI’I # 817 12 Kenny BROMWICH # 796 13 Joseph TAPINE # 800 3 Marata NIUKORE #825 16 Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONA # 804 17 Briton NIKORA # 818 22 Jeremy MARSHALL-KING #830 19 Dallin WATENE-ZELEZNIAK # 794 23 Scott SORENSEN

© Scoop Media

