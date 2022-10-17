Leota Out, Niukore On Bench
Warrington, England, October 16, 2022 – Front rower Moses Leota has been ruled out of the New Zealand Kiwis’ Rugby League World Cup opener against Lebanon at Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington today (7.30pm kick-off local time; 7.30am Monday NZT).
Penrith’s NRL grand final-winning prop has been withdrawn from the line-up after picking up a minor groin injury in yesterday’s final field session.
Parramatta’s Marata Niukore replaces Leota on the interchange with Panthers forward Scott Sorensen taking Niukore’s place as 19th man.
Niukore will be playing his second Test for the Kiwis after making his New Zealand debut in the June international against Mate Ma’a Tonga.
Leota will be available for the Kiwis’ second
match against Jamaica next Saturday.
NZ KIWIS v LEBANON
Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington
Sunday 16 October 2022
|SQUAD NO
|PLAYER’S NAME
|HERITAGE NUMBER
|1
|Joseph MANU
|# 815
|2
|Ronaldo MULITALO
|# 824
|21
|Charnze NICOLL-KLOKSTAD
|# 820
|4
|Peta HIKU
|# 781
|5
|Jordan RAPANA
|# 798
|6
|Dylan BROWN
|# 826
|14
|Kieran FORAN
|# 757
|8
|Jesse BROMWICH (c)
|# 775
|9
|Brandon SMITH
|# 816
|10
|James FISHER-HARRIS
|# 801
|11
|Isaiah PAPALI’I
|# 817
|12
|Kenny BROMWICH
|# 796
|13
|Joseph TAPINE
|# 800
|3
|Marata NIUKORE
|#825
|16
|Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONA
|# 804
|17
|Briton NIKORA
|# 818
|22
|Jeremy MARSHALL-KING
|#830
|19
|Dallin WATENE-ZELEZNIAK
|# 794
|23
|Scott SORENSEN