‘Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age’ – New Zealand Shows Announced

Tickets on sale Friday 21 October

Bestselling memoirist, podcaster and star of stage and screen… Olivier and Tony Award-winning Scottish/American actor and cabaret icon Alan Cumming is no stranger to accolades. A storyteller par excellence, fans of the Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee are in for a treat this summer, when he brings his acclaimed stage production Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age down under!

With the production headed to Las Vegas next month, Cumming’s latest show is an evening of story and song celebrating and exploring his puckish, eclectic spirit and joie de vivre, with a joyful and mischievous exploration of that most communal of pastimes: ageing! Now, Frontier TouringandMore Talent are pleased to announce two new shows for Aotearoa, with dates now announced today for Auckland and Wellington.

Cumming will perform at the Auckland Town Hall on Monday 16 January, followed by St James Theatre, Wellington on Tuesday 17 January. Tickets will go on sale Friday 21 October (12pm local time) via frontiertouring.com/alancumming. Frontier Members can access the Members Presale, which starts Wednesday 19 October (12pm local time – see website for details).

Meanwhile in Australia, very final tickets are on sale now – Brisbane, Perth, Sydney and Melbourne – with fans eager to catch the show after it was rescheduled due to COVID delays. Cumming first debuted his remarkable, mischievous production at the 2021 Adelaide Cabaret Festival, when he was acting as Artistic Director.

Alan Cumming has performed in concert halls across the globe, including the Sydney Opera House, the London Palladium, the Hollywood Bowl and Carnegie Hall. He’s played God, the Devil, Hitler, the Pope, a teleporting superhero, Hamlet, all the parts in Macbeth, and the Emcee in Cabaret in the West End and on Broadway.

With over 40 awards for his humanitarianism and social activism – including an OBE (Officer of the British Empire) from the Queen for his contributions to the Arts and LGBT equality – Alan Cumming has made back-to-back films with Stanley Kubrick (Eyes Wide Shut) and the Spice Girls. As an author, he’s published six books to date: Tommy’s Tale (2002), Not My Father’s Son: A Memoir (2014), You Gotta Get Bigger Dreams: My Life in Stories and Pictures (2016), Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life (2021), and two children’s books: The Adventures of Honey & Leon (2017), and Honey & Leon Take the High Road (2019).

A renaissance man, provocateur, a bon vivant – Alan Cumming is many things. His previous full national tour sold-out back in 2017: don’t miss him live on stage this January!

ALAN CUMMING

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

JANUARY 2023

Presented by Frontier Touring andMore Talent

NEW SHOWS: FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/alancumming

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 19 October (12pm local time)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

NEW SHOWS: GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Friday 21 October (12pm local time)

SHOWS ALL AGES

* Warning: This show may contain adult themes. Attendance is not recommended for patrons under 15 years of age.

