KINKY BOOTS - North American Star To Play Lola In Auckland And Wellington Seasons

KINKY BOOTS has inspired audiences across the globe, reminding everyone we can change the world when we change our minds. This uplifting sensation features a Tony® and Grammy® winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.

Filled with glitter, glam and a whole lot of "sole", KINKY BOOTS invites you to FEEL THE JOY all over again!

Auckland: The Civic from 25 May | Ticketmaster

Wellington: Opera House from 28 June | Ticketmaster

Producers of KINKY BOOTS are delighted to announce that international star STEWART ADAM MCKENSY will play the lead role of Lola in New Zealand 2023.

Fresh from playing the role in Canada, Stewart can’t wait to strut into Auckland and Wellington with the Broadway smash-hit musical that features an award-winning score by music icon Cyndi Lauper.

Originally from Toronto, Stewart was a member of the Kinky Boots US national tour and a very successful season in Vancouver where audiences fell in love with him starring as Lola.

His theatre credits include The Wizard of Oz (US national tour), Hairspray, The Producers, Bob Crewe in Jersey Boys. Other career highlights include playing Beast in Beauty and the Beast, Sebastian in The Little Mermaid and The Buddy Holly Story.

Stewart’s character Lola is pivotal to the story. Lola is a fabulous drag queen in need of some sturdy stiletto boots, and also turns out to be the one person who can help shoe factory owner Charlie become the man he's meant to be. As they work to change the fortunes of the factory, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible.



Stewart will join a stellar cast of New Zealand’s best musical theatre artists to bring this uplifting story to life. Over 200 artists auditioned for roles in the production that’s filled with glitter, glam and a whole lot of sole!



From the producers of last year’s smash-hit production of JERSEY BOYS in Auckland and Wellington, and the sold-out season of LES MISÉRABLES in Wellington, KINKY BOOTS will play at the home of musicals, The Civic, Auckland from 25 May and the Wellington Opera House from 28 June.



Produced by G & T Productions and the Amici Trust, tickets are available from Ticketmaster from $63.50*.



KINKY BOOTS is the big-hearted musical extravaganza that won six Tonys including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album and London’s Olivier Award for Best Musical. KINKY BOOTS features a joyous, Tony-award winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein. Billy Porter won a Best Actor Tony Award for his portrayal of Lola.

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realised and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.

KINKY BOOTS is full of opportunities for a theatre to flex its artistic muscles with elaborate costumes, exhilarating choreography and a heartfelt story. A surefire crowd pleaser, KINKY BOOTS will have audiences dancing in the aisles and discovering why, sometimes, the best way to fit in... is to stand out!

KINKY BOOTS will be helmed by one of New Zealand’s most experienced directors, David Adkins (Miss Saigon, Sister Act) and will feature a dazzling new set by Harold Moot and suitably outrageous costuming by Stephen Robertson -- all created in New Zealand.

Director David Adkins says he is thrilled to be bringing such an exciting show to New Zealand for the very first time.



“Kinky Boots is a perfect tonic to lift the spirits after such a tough few years,” he says. “It’s fun, it’s free-spirited and has so much heart. We know you’ll love it.”

© Scoop Media

