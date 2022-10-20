Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

2022's Student Radio Network Awards

Thursday, 20 October 2022, 9:05 am
Press Release: Student Radio Network

The Student Radio Network is a union of radio stations that represent the heart & conscience of Aotearoa's contemporary, alternative community. 95bFM, Radio Control 99.4FM, Radio Active 88.6FM, RDU 98.5FM, and Radio One 91FM have a deep musical kaupapa within Aotearoa, platforming unique and authentic voices.

The Student Radio Network Awards, with funding from NZ On Air, will celebrate the musicians, broadcasters and volunteers who breathe life into these stations. The event will be held in person, streamed live and simulcast on all five Student Radio Network stations from 7PM on November 19, 2022.

Today the Student Radio Network excitedly announce the shortlist for six national awards - Te Tōtahi Toa (Favourite Single), Te Tohu Hopunga Puoro Mariu (Favourite EP / Mixtape), Te Tohu Kohinga Mariu (Favourite Album), Te Tohu Kaipuoro Toa (Favourite Solo Act), Te Rōpū Mariu (Favourite Group), and Te Tohu Puoro o te reo Māori (Favourite Song featuring Te Reo Māori).

Voting for Te Tohu Kōwhitinga Tāngata (People's Choice Award) has also opened, closing at 11:59PM on November 4, 2022. Click here to make your vote.

Zac Arnold, Creative Director of Naked PR (who are a presenting partner of the awards) says "In true form, the shortlisted nominees are diverse, fresh and representative of the alternative sound of Aotearoa."

