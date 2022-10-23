Brown Ruled Out Of Clash Against Jamaica
Hull, England, October 22, 2022 – Dylan Brown is a late defection form the New Zealand Kiwis’ second Rugby League World Cup match against newcomer Jamaica at Hull’s MKM Stadium today (7.30pm kick-off local time; 7.30am Sunday NZT).The 22-year-old standoff was set to play his third consecutive Test but has been ruled out through illness.His absence sees fullback Joseph Manu moved into the halves while Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, originally selected as 18th man, replaces Manu at the back.Brought into the squad as 18th man is winger Jordan Rapana. NZ KIWIS v JAMAICA MKM Stadium, Hull7.30pm, Saturday, October 22
|POSITION
|SQUAD NO.
|PLAYERS NAME
|HERITAGE NUMBER
|Fullback
|21
|Charnze NICOLL-KLOKSTAD
|# 820
|Wing
|24
|Sebastian KRIS
|# 828
|Centre
|3
|Marata NIUKORE
|# 820
|Centre
|4
|Peta HIKU
|# 781
|Wing
|19
|Dallin WATENE-ZELEZNIAK
|# 794
|Five Eighth
|1
|Joseph MANU
|# 815
|Halfback
|14
|Kieran FORAN
|# 757
|Prop
|15
|Moses LEOTA
|# 827
|Hooker
|9
|Brandon SMITH
|# 816
|Prop
|10
|James FISHER-HARRIS (C)
|# 801
|Second Row
|12
|Kenny BROMWICH
|# 796
|Second Row
|17
|Briton NIKORA
|# 818
|Loose Forward
|20
|Isaac LIU
|# 805
|Interchange
|11
|Isaiah PAPALI’I
|# 817
|Interchange
|16
|Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONA
|# 804
|Interchange
|22
|Jeremy MARSHALL-KING
|# 830
|interchange
|23
|Scott SORENSEN
|-
|18th Man
|5
|Jordan RAPANA
|# 798
|19th Man
|8
|Jesse BROMWICH
|# 775