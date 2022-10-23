Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Brown Ruled Out Of Clash Against Jamaica

Sunday, 23 October 2022, 5:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Rugby League

Hull, England, October 22, 2022 – Dylan Brown is a late defection form the New Zealand Kiwis’ second Rugby League World Cup match against newcomer Jamaica at Hull’s MKM Stadium today (7.30pm kick-off local time; 7.30am Sunday NZT).The 22-year-old standoff was set to play his third consecutive Test but has been ruled out through illness.His absence sees fullback Joseph Manu moved into the halves while Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, originally selected as 18th man, replaces Manu at the back.Brought into the squad as 18th man is winger Jordan Rapana. NZ KIWIS v JAMAICA MKM Stadium, Hull7.30pm, Saturday, October 22

POSITIONSQUAD NO.PLAYERS NAMEHERITAGE NUMBER
Fullback21Charnze NICOLL-KLOKSTAD# 820
Wing24Sebastian KRIS# 828
Centre3Marata NIUKORE# 820
Centre4Peta HIKU# 781
Wing19Dallin WATENE-ZELEZNIAK# 794
Five Eighth1Joseph MANU# 815
Halfback14Kieran FORAN# 757
Prop15Moses LEOTA# 827
Hooker9Brandon SMITH# 816
Prop10James FISHER-HARRIS (C)# 801
Second Row12Kenny BROMWICH# 796
Second Row17Briton NIKORA# 818
Loose Forward20Isaac LIU# 805
Interchange11Isaiah PAPALI’I# 817
Interchange16Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONA# 804
Interchange22Jeremy MARSHALL-KING# 830
interchange23Scott SORENSEN-
18th Man5Jordan RAPANA# 798
19th Man8Jesse BROMWICH# 775

