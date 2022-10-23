Brown Ruled Out Of Clash Against Jamaica

Hull, England, October 22, 2022 – Dylan Brown is a late defection form the New Zealand Kiwis’ second Rugby League World Cup match against newcomer Jamaica at Hull’s MKM Stadium today (7.30pm kick-off local time; 7.30am Sunday NZT).The 22-year-old standoff was set to play his third consecutive Test but has been ruled out through illness.His absence sees fullback Joseph Manu moved into the halves while Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, originally selected as 18th man, replaces Manu at the back.Brought into the squad as 18th man is winger Jordan Rapana. NZ KIWIS v JAMAICA MKM Stadium, Hull7.30pm, Saturday, October 22

POSITION SQUAD NO. PLAYERS NAME HERITAGE NUMBER Fullback 21 Charnze NICOLL-KLOKSTAD # 820 Wing 24 Sebastian KRIS # 828 Centre 3 Marata NIUKORE # 820 Centre 4 Peta HIKU # 781 Wing 19 Dallin WATENE-ZELEZNIAK # 794 Five Eighth 1 Joseph MANU # 815 Halfback 14 Kieran FORAN # 757 Prop 15 Moses LEOTA # 827 Hooker 9 Brandon SMITH # 816 Prop 10 James FISHER-HARRIS (C) # 801 Second Row 12 Kenny BROMWICH # 796 Second Row 17 Briton NIKORA # 818 Loose Forward 20 Isaac LIU # 805 Interchange 11 Isaiah PAPALI’I # 817 Interchange 16 Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONA # 804 Interchange 22 Jeremy MARSHALL-KING # 830 interchange 23 Scott SORENSEN - 18th Man 5 Jordan RAPANA # 798 19th Man 8 Jesse BROMWICH # 775

