Applications Open For Creative And Cultural Events Incubator

Applications opened today for the Creative and Cultural Events Incubator investment fund which provides up to $300,000 to events that highlight New Zealand’s diverse culture and build national pride.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment’s (MBIE) Major Events Manager, Kylie Hawker-Green says the annual Creative and Cultural Events Incubator funding round gives priority to events that celebrate our national identity and what makes us unique in the global context.

“To date, we have committed $2.9 million through the Incubator towards the development and growth of new and existing events aimed at finding the next internationally significant major arts or cultural event for Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is known for hosting world-class sporting events; now it’s time for our creative and cultural events to be a recurring drawcard for our communities and international visitors, driving benefits to the regional and national economy.

The Creative and Cultural Events Incubator is open for applications from 1 November until 30 November 2022.

To be eligible for Creative and Cultural Events Incubator investment, events must create opportunities to profile and celebrate New Zealand’s national identity, with a focus on Māori and Pasifika arts and culture.

More details about investment criteria are available on MBIE’s Major Events website.

The Creative and Culture Events Incubator (Incubator) is part of the Major Events Fund.

The Incubator provides seed funding for new concepts to develop a financially self-sustaining event and nurture its potential to become a major event of international significance.

The Incubator also provides development funding for existing events to support a step-change toward becoming financially self-sustaining, and a major event of international significance.

The Incubator aims to nurture events to increase scale and visibility on a domestic, and ultimately global stage.

