Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Applications Open For Creative And Cultural Events Incubator

Tuesday, 1 November 2022, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

Applications opened today for the Creative and Cultural Events Incubator investment fund which provides up to $300,000 to events that highlight New Zealand’s diverse culture and build national pride.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment’s (MBIE) Major Events Manager, Kylie Hawker-Green says the annual Creative and Cultural Events Incubator funding round gives priority to events that celebrate our national identity and what makes us unique in the global context.

“To date, we have committed $2.9 million through the Incubator towards the development and growth of new and existing events aimed at finding the next internationally significant major arts or cultural event for Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is known for hosting world-class sporting events; now it’s time for our creative and cultural events to be a recurring drawcard for our communities and international visitors, driving benefits to the regional and national economy.

The Creative and Cultural Events Incubator is open for applications from 1 November until 30 November 2022.

To be eligible for Creative and Cultural Events Incubator investment, events must create opportunities to profile and celebrate New Zealand’s national identity, with a focus on Māori and Pasifika arts and culture.

More details about investment criteria are available on MBIE’s Major Events website.

The Creative and Culture Events Incubator (Incubator) is part of the Major Events Fund.

  • The Incubator provides seed funding for new concepts to develop a financially self-sustaining event and nurture its potential to become a major event of international significance.
  • The Incubator also provides development funding for existing events to support a step-change toward becoming financially self-sustaining, and a major event of international significance.
  • The Incubator aims to nurture events to increase scale and visibility on a domestic, and ultimately global stage.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds
About eighty-five million years ago, New Zealand split away from the supercontinent Gondwana. On board were plants and animals that evolved without predatory land mammals... More>>


Rodger Fox Big Band: To Headline At The Wellington Jazz Festival With Homage To Hone Tuwhare
The Rodger Fox Big Band returns to Wellington Jazz Festival later this October with all new work, paying homage to the poetry of the late Hone Tuwhare on Saturday, 22 October... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 