Michael Houstoun Plays Saint-Saëns, And World Premiere Of Salina Fisher’s “Kintsugi” For Orchestra.

The Manukau Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is excited to feature concert pianist Michael Houstoun performing the Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No 2 in G Minor. The No 2 concerto is regarded as the most popular of the five piano concertos Saint-Saëns wrote as a French Romantic composer and features brilliant piano writing.

A world premiere kicks off the evening’s performance, with Kintsugi for Orchestra by the talented New Zealand composer Salina Fisher. Drawing from her Japanese heritage, Kintsugi for Orchestra is named after the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold. Based on her stunning Piano Trio “Kintsugi”, this premiere promises a dazzling depth of colour in its explorations into the fragility and strength of brokenness.

MSO will perform Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No 4 in F Minor nicknamed “Fate”. This symphony was dedicated to his patroness Nadezhda von Meck who he considered as his best friend although they never met but instead wrote letters to each other. It is full of power and emotion and resembles a fight against fate and feelings that attempt to steal happiness. Ultimately, hope and joy triumph.

The Manukau Symphony Orchestra is a unique community known for its mix of professional players, youth and community players and has a “very special spirit”.

The orchestra gratefully acknowledges the support of its donor, funders and supporters, including the Auckland Council, Four Winds Foundation, Creative Communities, Pub Charity, Freemasons Foundation, Nicholas Tarling Charitable Trust, Waka Pacific Trust, Due Drop Events Centre, and Multi-Media.

What: Manukau Symphony Orchestra presents Michael Houstoun plays Saint-Saëns.

When: Saturday 19 November 2022, 7.30pm

Where: Due Drop Events Centre. Tickets on sale now at eventfinda or Phone (09) 577 3031

