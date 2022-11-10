Lorde ‘Solar Power World Tour’ New Zealand

The countdown is on ahead of Lorde’s Solar Power World Tour and, just announced, Lorde will be joined by support acts Fazerdaze and RIIKI REID at her shows in Aotearoa!

Lorde starts the New Zealand Solar Power World Tour with two nights in Lower Hutt and then heading on to Upper Moutere and Havelock North where a second show at Black Barn Vineyards has just been added to meet demand. The final show takes place at Western Springs in Auckland at Outerfields.

Singer/producer/multi-instrumentalist Fazerdaze will be performing ahead of Lorde on the NZ dates of her Solar Power World Tour. Fazerdaze AKA Amelia Murray has just released Break! EP (follow up to debut album Morningside 2017). Break! EP is a fuzz guitar infused pop gem that carries an empowering punchline of personal reclamation.

Featuring the 90’s indebted single ‘Come Apart’ and the previously released title track ‘Break!’, the EP showcases three brand new songs from the burgeoning artist. You can now listen to the gentle, fluttering ‘Winter’, ‘Overthink It’ - a grunge-inflected mantra for those prone to a bout of the brain worms, and the focus track ‘Thick of the Honey’, which traverses psych territory. The EP is a vital release for Amelia, who wrote it whilst on a journey of rediscovery as both musician and human.

Fazerdaze’s much anticipated return to the stage will be one of her first live performances in Aotearoa since 2020.

With her latest project multi-faceted artist RIIKI REID (Raquel Abolins-Reid) has entered an exciting new chapter! Since hitting the scene in 2019 Abolins-Reid has had more than 2 million streams for her single High Heights and her profile continues to soar.

She has worked with award-winning producer and engineer Simon Gooding (Dua Lipa, Pink, Drax Project) and, along with her band, played a series of successful lives shows. Audiences will be hooked by RIKKI REIDS’ sugary, indie-pop sound.

After the first show sold out, tickets for the brand-new show at Black Barn Vineyards will be available through a Frontier members pre-sale at 12.00pm NZDT Friday 11 November and general public tickets go on sale via Ticketek at 12.00pm NZDT Tuesday 15 November.

Unfortunately, the concert at Bowl of Brooklands has been cancelled. Ticket holders can obtain a refund from their original point of purchase.

This summer, join Lorde and special guests Fazerdaze and RIIKI REID for a sensational night of music. Known for her captivating on-stage presence and enthralling vocals, Lorde doesn’t just put on a show, she delivers a sensory experience. Kick your 2023 off right, and don’t miss what is certain to be a highlight of the year!

ABOUT LORDE

In 2013, a 16-year-old LORDE quietly, yet confidently asserted herself as the voice of a generation with her full-length debut,Pure Heroine. The album would go triple-platinum, win two GRAMMY®Awards, and spawn the certified Diamond, record-breaking, international juggernaut single, “Royals,” and quadruple-platinum follow up “Team.” The former cemented LORDE as “the youngest solo artist and the only New Zealander to achieve #1 on theBillboardHot 100 since 1987.”Timeexalted her amongst the “Most Influential Teenagers in the World,” she landed onForbes’s “30 Under 30” List, graced the cover ofRolling Stoneand performed alongside Nirvana during the 2014Rock and Roll Hall of FameInduction Ceremony. She also curated the official soundtrack forThe Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1and recorded “Yellow Flicker Beat” as the lead single. In 2017 LORDE released her second full-length studio album,Melodramawhich debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making her the first ever NZ artist to land a #1 debut album in the United States. The album reached #1 in over 45 countries and earned LORDE a nomination for Album of the Year at the 2018 GRAMMY®Awards. In 2021, LORDE made her highly anticipated return with critically acclaimed single, “Solar Power,” from her third full-length studio album,Solar Power.Solar Powerwas released August 20thanddebuted at #1 in Australia and NZ and Top 5 around the world including US, UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Portugal. On release of Solar Power, Lorde released an innovative eco-conscious discless Music box product as an alternative to a CD. LORDE currently has over 14 million albums sold worldwide and over 14 billion streams worldwide.

LORDE

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS FAZERDAZE & RIIKI REID

SOLAR POWER NEW ZEALAND TOUR

FEBRUARY & MARCH 2023

Presented by Frontier Touring& Eccles Entertainment

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES

* U18s must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian

This event is recommended for patrons aged 16+

Tuesday 21 February 2023

Days Bay | Lower Hutt NZ

SOLD OUT

Wednesday 22 February 2023

Days Bay | Lower Hutt NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

Monday 27 February

Neudorf Vineyards | Upper Moutere NZ

SOLD OUT

ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

Wednesday 1 March 2023

Black Barn Vineyards | Havelock North NZ

SOLD OUT

Thursday 2March 2023

Black Barn Vineyards | Havelock North NZ

NEW SHOW

Frontier members pre-sale runs 12.00pm NZDT Friday 11 November for 24 hours

General public tickets on sale 12.00pm NZDT Tuesday 15 November

ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

Friday 3 March 2023

Bowl Of Brooklands | New Plymouth NZ

CANCELLED

Refunds from ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538

Saturday 4 March 2023

Outerfields at Western Springs | AucklandNZ

ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

*Also playing Saturday 25 February 2023 – Electric Avenue | Christchurch NZ

