Kiwi Ferns Named For World Cup Semi-final
The Kiwi Ferns have been named for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup women's semi-final against tournament hosts England on Monday, 7.30pm local time at LNER Community Stadium in York.
Head coach Ricky Henry made a few changes to his side, bringing back winger Madison Bartlett and Charlotte Scanlan.
Tune in LIVE on Spark Sport at 7.30am NZT (November 15) and delayed on Three at 9.30am.
Kiwi Ferns team v England: In alphabetical order
Madison
Bartlett
Brianna Clark
Georgia Hale
Amber-Paris Hall
Mya Hill-Moana
Mele Hufanga
Nita Maynard
Page McGregor
Raecene McGregor
Roxette Murdoch-Masila
Apii Nicholls
Annetta-Claudia Nu’uausala
Otesa Pule
Abigail Roache
Krystal Rota
Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly
Charlotte Scanlan
Christyl Stowers
Katelyn Vahaakolo