Kiwi Ferns Named For World Cup Semi-final

The Kiwi Ferns have been named for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup women's semi-final against tournament hosts England on Monday, 7.30pm local time at LNER Community Stadium in York.

Head coach Ricky Henry made a few changes to his side, bringing back winger Madison Bartlett and Charlotte Scanlan.

Tune in LIVE on Spark Sport at 7.30am NZT (November 15) and delayed on Three at 9.30am.

Kiwi Ferns team v England: In alphabetical order

Madison Bartlett

Brianna Clark

Georgia Hale

Amber-Paris Hall

Mya Hill-Moana

Mele Hufanga

Nita Maynard

Page McGregor

Raecene McGregor

Roxette Murdoch-Masila

Apii Nicholls

Annetta-Claudia Nu’uausala

Otesa Pule

Abigail Roache

Krystal Rota

Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly

Charlotte Scanlan

Christyl Stowers

Katelyn Vahaakolo

