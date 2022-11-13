Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwi Ferns Named For World Cup Semi-final

Sunday, 13 November 2022, 5:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Rugby League

The Kiwi Ferns have been named for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup women's semi-final against tournament hosts England on Monday, 7.30pm local time at LNER Community Stadium in York. 

Head coach Ricky Henry made a few changes to his side, bringing back winger Madison Bartlett and Charlotte Scanlan.

Tune in LIVE on Spark Sport at 7.30am NZT (November 15) and delayed on Three at 9.30am.

Kiwi Ferns team v England: In alphabetical order

Madison Bartlett
Brianna Clark
Georgia Hale
Amber-Paris Hall
Mya Hill-Moana
Mele Hufanga
Nita Maynard
Page McGregor
Raecene McGregor
Roxette Murdoch-Masila
Apii Nicholls
Annetta-Claudia Nu’uausala
Otesa Pule
Abigail Roache
Krystal Rota
Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly
Charlotte Scanlan
Christyl Stowers
Katelyn Vahaakolo

