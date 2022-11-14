Kiwi Ferns Line-up Confirmed For England Clash
The Kiwi Ferns have been confirmed for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup semi-final against tournament hosts England on Monday, 7.30pm local time at LNER Community Stadium in York.
Head coach Ricky Henry made a few changes to his side, bringing back winger Madison Bartlett to start and Charlotte Scanlan who returns on the interchange alongside Nita Maynard, Mya Hill-Moana and Otesa Pule.
Christyl Stowers is 18th woman and Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly is 19th, while the rest of his line-up remains unchanged from their match against Australia.
Tune in LIVE on Spark Sport at 7.30am NZT (November 15) and delayed on Three at 9.30am.
Kiwi Ferns v England: By touring number and position
1 | Apii
Nicholls (Fullback)
2 | Katelyn Vahaakolo (Wing)
24 | Mele Hufanga (Centre)
4 | Page McGregor (Centre)
5 | Madison Bartlett (Wing)
15 | Abigail Roache (Five eighth)
7 | Raecene McGregor (Halfback)
23 | Brianna Clark (Prop)
9 | Krystal Rota (Hooker)
10 | Annetta-Claudia Nu’uausala (Prop)
11 | Roxette Murdoch-Masila (Second Row)
12 | Amber-Paris Hall (Second Row)
13 | Georgia Hale (Loose Forward)
14 | Nita Maynard (Interchange)
8 | Mya Hill-Moana (Interchange)
18 |Otesa Pule (Interchange)
16 | Charlotte Scanlan (Interchange)
17 | Christyl Stowers (18th Woman)
3 | Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly (19th Woman)