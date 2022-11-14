Kiwi Ferns Line-up Confirmed For England Clash

The Kiwi Ferns have been confirmed for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup semi-final against tournament hosts England on Monday, 7.30pm local time at LNER Community Stadium in York.

Head coach Ricky Henry made a few changes to his side, bringing back winger Madison Bartlett to start and Charlotte Scanlan who returns on the interchange alongside Nita Maynard, Mya Hill-Moana and Otesa Pule.

Christyl Stowers is 18th woman and Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly is 19th, while the rest of his line-up remains unchanged from their match against Australia.

Tune in LIVE on Spark Sport at 7.30am NZT (November 15) and delayed on Three at 9.30am.



Kiwi Ferns v England: By touring number and position

1 | Apii Nicholls (Fullback)

2 | Katelyn Vahaakolo (Wing)

24 | Mele Hufanga (Centre)

4 | Page McGregor (Centre)

5 | Madison Bartlett (Wing)

15 | Abigail Roache (Five eighth)

7 | Raecene McGregor (Halfback)

23 | Brianna Clark (Prop)

9 | Krystal Rota (Hooker)

10 | Annetta-Claudia Nu’uausala (Prop)

11 | Roxette Murdoch-Masila (Second Row)

12 | Amber-Paris Hall (Second Row)

13 | Georgia Hale (Loose Forward)

14 | Nita Maynard (Interchange)

8 | Mya Hill-Moana (Interchange)

18 |Otesa Pule (Interchange)

16 | Charlotte Scanlan (Interchange)

17 | Christyl Stowers (18th Woman)

3 | Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly (19th Woman)

