Kiwi Ferns Line-up Confirmed For England Clash

Monday, 14 November 2022, 6:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Rugby League

The Kiwi Ferns have been confirmed for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup semi-final against tournament hosts England on Monday, 7.30pm local time at LNER Community Stadium in York. 

Head coach Ricky Henry made a few changes to his side, bringing back winger Madison Bartlett to start and Charlotte Scanlan who returns on the interchange alongside Nita Maynard, Mya Hill-Moana and Otesa Pule. 

Christyl Stowers is 18th woman and Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly is 19th, while the rest of his line-up remains unchanged from their match against Australia. 

Tune in LIVE on Spark Sport at 7.30am NZT (November 15) and delayed on Three at 9.30am.


Kiwi Ferns v England: By touring number and position 

1 | Apii Nicholls (Fullback)
2 | Katelyn Vahaakolo (Wing)
24 | Mele Hufanga (Centre) 
4 | Page McGregor (Centre) 
5 | Madison Bartlett (Wing)
15 | Abigail Roache (Five eighth) 
7 | Raecene McGregor (Halfback) 
23 | Brianna Clark (Prop) 
9 | Krystal Rota (Hooker)
10 | Annetta-Claudia Nu’uausala (Prop) 
11 | Roxette Murdoch-Masila (Second Row)
12 | Amber-Paris Hall (Second Row)
13 | Georgia Hale (Loose Forward)
14 | Nita Maynard (Interchange) 
8 | Mya Hill-Moana (Interchange) 
18 |Otesa Pule (Interchange) 
16 | Charlotte Scanlan (Interchange) 
17 | Christyl Stowers (18th Woman)
3 | Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly (19th Woman)

