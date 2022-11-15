Just Over 1 Week To Go Before The Big Pablos Art Auction

Art lovers and art enthusiasts, get ready, there’s just over 1 week to go. The countdown to Pablos Art Studios Annual Art Auction is on. We are excited and ready to welcome our guests next Wednesday 23rd November to The National Library of New Zealand Te Puna Mātauranga o Aotearoa’s stunning venue space. We have a vast array of amazing artworks up for auction, there’s definitely something for everyone. Paintings, drawings, prints, sculptures and pottery, as well as ready-mades, ceramics, collage and mixed media.

Regular supporters, including Nigel Brown, Dick Frizzell, Sue Soo, Vincent Duncan, Luke Sullivan, Johanna Grant-Mackie and Reece Tong have once again donated some exceptional artworks for sale. There are many more wonderful creations on offer from both well-known artists and from the talented Pablos community. Come and see for yourself.

It will be an exciting night of visual delights and vibrant colour and sound. We have DJ Fortuna Fate and Wellington Batucada to fill the room with their funky beats and Brazilian rhythms. Get your auction paddle at the ready and lets have some fun together.

Name: Pablos Annual Art Auction

Where: The National Library of New Zealand, Te Puna Mātauranga o Aotearoa 70 Molesworth Street, Thorndon, Wellington

When: Wednesday 23 November 2022

Time:

Doors open at 17:00 - time to view the art; entertainment by DJ Fortuna Fate

and Wellington Batucada performing samba; food and drink

and Wellington Batucada performing samba; food and drink Live Auction (first half) from 18:30 to 19:30

Silent Auction from 19:30 to 20:00

Live Auction (second half) from 20:00 to 21:00

Artists have donated many styles of art for the auction. Some of the other artists on offer at the auction this year include Bill Allen, Grant Corbishley, Gregor Kregar, Basia Smolnicki, Phoebe Gray, Gorgery Cheung, Michelle Irving, Juliet Best, Janna van Hasselt, Manuel Lau, Wayne Churcher, Mica Still and many many more.

Tickets are selling fast! You can buy tickets ($25) from trybooking (https://www.trybooking.com/nz/events/landing?eid=7766&) or by calling the

Pablos office on 04 382 8885. There will also be ticket door sales on the night.

Visit our website for more information. https://pablosart.org.nz/

You can also preview some of our artworks on Instagram by following this link - https://app.mlsend.com/g8p3x0j9j7/

Notes to Editor

Pablos Art Studios is a not-for-profit creative space in Wellington that provides an art studio for artists with the experience of mental health and disability. Pablos is a supportive community of over 200 artists where recovery is aided by enabling healthy interactions with the wider community. All aspects of our service are free and include access to our fully equipped art studio and workshop space, an extensive range of art materials, individual tuition, and group art therapy workshops run by our experienced staff.

© Scoop Media

