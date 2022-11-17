Tiny Fest Is Back!

Ōtautahi Tiny Performance Festival Trust announces date of programme launch for Tiny Fest 2023.

The 2023 festival line-up will be revealed on Wednesday 14th December at the Tiny Fest 2023 Programme Launch Party at Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū. Over 60 artists from Aotearoa and Australia will perform across three venues, with 18 back-to-back performances and 3 durational and one-on-one works.

Attendees of the Tiny Fest 2023 Programme Launch Party will also get the opportunity to attend the Laura Duffy exhibition opening, including a performance by multi-talented artist Strange Stains.

The aim of Tiny Fest is to provide a platform for the experimental performance communities of Ōtautahi. Tiny Fest 2023 will mark the third iteration of the festival and a decisive step towards becoming an annual festival. The city currently lacks a major performing arts festival, and fringe performance festivals across the country have recently incurred significant funding setbacks. “An essential part of the Tiny Fest kaupapa is to nurture sustainable careers for professional performance makers,” Artistic Director Julia Harvie explains, “and the 2023 line-up is reflective of the incredible array of contemporary performance currently on offer in Aotearoa.”

Tiny Fest 2023 will be delivered in late February 2023 in partnership with Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū as part of their public program. Shows will be performed in the Williams Corp exhibition space, the Philip Carter Auditorium, on the gallery forecourt, and in the Bayley Knight Frank Foyer. Performances will also take place at the Canterbury Workers Education Association and UC Arts Recital Room.

Ōtautahi Tiny Performance Festival Trust

Tiny Fest 2023 Programme Launch Party

Date/Time: 5.30pm, Wednesday 14 December 2022

Venue: Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū, 312 Montreal Street, Christchurch Central City

Tickets for Tiny Fest 2023 go on sale from 5.30pm, Wed 14 December 2022 at humanitix.com

