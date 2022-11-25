Coastguard’s Old4New Back In A Town Near You!

Coastguard’s Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade Campaign is back for this summer following last season’s hiatus due to COVID, starting December 8 until February 6.

To make up for last year, Old4New is 30% longer and travelling to 30% more locations, heading to 80 popular boating hotspots between Houhora in the north and Invercargill in the south. We’re excited to visit a number of locations for the first time, including Hicks Bay near East Cape, Great Barrier Island and Waitangi. Click here for the full schedule.

Already in 2022, Water Safety New Zealand has recorded 74 preventable drowning fatalities, up 15% on figures at the same time in 2021.

Coastguard CEO Callum Gillespie said Old4New is a very valuable community initiative that aims to prevent needless drownings out on the water.

“We have seen a high number of water-related incidents up and down New Zealand over the past year. We know that not wearing lifejackets is one of the most common factors in incidents we attend – something we want to change immediately.”

The Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade is one of Coastguard’s leading water safety initiatives, with the aim to remove as many ill-fitting, damaged and old lifejackets from circulation as possible. Kiwis have the opportunity to trade in their old lifejackets for a great discount on a range of new, modern, fit-for-purpose Hutchwilco lifejackets.

Each year Old4New Community Ambassador Lolah Yee sees lifejackets of all conditions being traded in.

“Like all pieces of boating equipment, lifejackets deteriorate and wear over time. In fact, some lifejackets that were considered safe some years ago, like the old kapok-filled lifejackets can be a hazard to you if it gets waterlogged,” she said.

“Old4New is a fantastic way for everyone to access new, proper-fitting lifejackets that could save you and your family’s life in an emergency.”

Over the past nine years more than 20,000 boaties have traded in their old, damaged or worn lifejackets for discounts on brand new, modern Hutchwilco lifejackets - meaning over 20,000 Kiwis are now safer on the water.

If you can’t make it to one of the van locations this year, retailer Boating and Outdoors will once again be offering the Old4New Upgrade in select stores around the country.

Old4New wouldn't be possible without the generous support from our partners and suppliers including Hutchwilco, Maritime New Zealand, Hyundai, Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries, Boating and Outdoors, Sealink, Pub Charity, Aotearoa Gaming Trust, Lion Foundation, Waikato Regional Council, Auckland Maritime Foundation and Half Moon Bay Marina.

For more information and a full location schedule visit http://www.old4new.nz or contact Coastguard on 0800 BOATIE (262 843).

