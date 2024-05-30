Quitline Reminds People Can Get Quitline Support To Quit Smoking Tobacco & Vaping In The Lead Up To World Smokefree Day

Quitline offers free quit vaping support to anyone, of any age, who is not smoking tobacco.

This new Quit Vaping programme supports people with a 3-month programme. Since launching in late 2023 more than 1,800 people have enrolled.

Anyone can now call Quitline at 0800 778 778 or visit quit.org.nz/vaping to start their journey to quit vaping.

They can speak confidentially with a qualified Quitline Coach who will listen carefully and support them on how to quit. The Quitline Coach will help set up a tailored 3-month support plan, as well as offering resource packs, community support, and other support materials. Quitline advisors regularly check-up and provide support and encouragement throughout the journey.

Quitline Coach Dave Lowe says, "At Quitline, we help our whānau with behaviour and habit change. With this addition to our Quit programmes, it means more people can get our trusted and successful support on their quit journeys."

Quitline is Government-funded to support people to quit smoking tobacco and become smokefree. Quitline offers 3 key programmes:

support for people who are smoking tobacco

support for people who are smoking tobacco and want to vape to quit, or are currently vaping to quit

and now, support for people wanting to quit vaping, who are not smoking tobacco.

In the last year, the Quitline team supported over 16,800 people on their quit journey and 28% were smokefree after 4 weeks.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Thinking of quitting the vapes? Call Quitline for free on 0800 778 778 or text 4006 to speak confidentially with a trusted Quitline Coach - available 24/7 from anywhere in Aotearoa.

Quitline is Powered by Whakarongorau Aotearoa / New Zealand Telehealth Services -provider of free, 24/7 health, mental health and social telehealth services in Aotearoa. Last year Whakarongorau connected with nearly 1.6 million people in 2023, 1 in 3 people in Aotearoa.

© Scoop Media

