Wings Woo Crowds This Summer With Airshow Extravaganza

Monday, 28 November 2022, 11:29 am
Press Release: Wings Over Wairarapa Air Show

Wings Over Wairarapa is set to draw in the crowds this summer with the biennial show delivering one of the largest display of aircraft in New Zealand.

Tickets are on sale now for the aircraft extravaganza, held at Hood Aerodrome in Masterton from February 24 – 26th 2023.

The Wings Over Wairarapa Air Festival is regarded as one of the best air shows in the country due to exhilarating flying in the skies and exciting displays on the ground.

After the 2021 event cut short by unexpected Covid-19 alert level restrictions, Wings General Manager Carla Steed, says it is a much-anticipated festival return for the Wellington region.

“Whether you are into aircraft or not, Wings is a fun, family day out full of action and is a great reason to bring your friends and family to Wairarapa,” says Carla.

While the flight programme is still being finalised, aircraft favourites such as the P51 Mustang and the Yak-3M aka “Full Noise” will entertain crowds. Also featuring in the festival will be a Strikemaster, Spitfire TR9, Doug Brooker’s MXS and the Roaring 40’ as well as aircraft from the New Zealand Defence Force.

A new aspect to 2023’s Festival will be an expanded STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) programme called Take Flight. The three-day programme is designed to promote and inspire people to consider flight and aerospace careers. Activities as part of Take Flight will include aircrew maths, rocketry, virtual reality, digital fabrication, and 3D printing, engineering and maintenance, simulation, robotics, circuitry, drones, and other unmanned aircraft. Students will be able to meet aviation experts, engineers, pilots, and technicians to learn about satellite tracking equipment, basic ballistics, body armour, as well as missiles and protection equipment.

“It’s very exciting to be able to expand the STEAM programme, which was massively popular in 2021, into the enhanced Take Flight programme for 2023. It’s all about showcasing how varied and exciting the aviation industry is and of course leaving a legacy for our next generation.”

For more information or to purchase tickets to Wings Over Wairarapa please visit www.wings.org.nz

