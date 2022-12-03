Sandi Toksvig NZ Tour Cancelled

Due to illness, comedian Sandi Toksvig has cancelled the New Zealand leg of her tour. Sandi has been admitted to hospital with bronchial pneumonia while still in Australia and is therefore unable to travel and perform, but her doctors are confident of a full recovery. All ticketholders will be eligible for a full refund from point of purchase.

Having completed a successful tour of Australia, Sandi is disappointed that she is unable to fulfil her New Zealand dates, but hopes to be back some time in the future to meet her New Zealand fans.

Sandi was scheduled to perform in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland from 4-6 December 2022.

