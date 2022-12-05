Unesco Recognition For New Zealand Cinematic Masterpiece

A cinematic masterpiece showcasing New Zealand and the creativity of the National Film Unit more than 50 years ago has been inscribed to the Aotearoa/New Zealand Memory of the World Register.

https://unescomow.nz/inscription/this-is-new-zealand

This Is New Zealand was produced for Expo ’70 in Osaka, Japan and played a significant role in the success of the New Zealand Pavilion, with just under two million people seeing the film. It was later screened in the four main centres in New Zealand, bringing audiences to the cinema in unprecedented numbers for a home production.

This year’s function will be held at the National Library, Wellington, on Wednesday 7 December at 2.30pm. A public screening of the film will take place at 4pm in the National Library Auditorium (entry from Aitken Street). For more details please see : https://natlib.govt.nz/events/this-is-new-zealand-screening-december-07-2022

Archives New Zealand, which holds the NFU collection from 1941 to 1989, nominated This Is New Zealand for inclusion to the Register. It was supported by expert testimony from former New Zealand Film Commission marketing director Lindsay Shelton MNZM and prominent arts and film stalwart Sir David Gascoigne KNZM, CBE, QSO, CStJ.

“This Is New Zealand is a work of unique technical mastery that can still draw a tear to the eye of a proud New Zealander,” says Archives New Zealand AV Preservation Technician Caroline Garratt.

“The film showcases the creativity of the National Film Unit and is a joyous summation of who we were as a nation in 1970. Geoffrey Scott, the National Film Unit manager at the time, suggested his team secure three cameras together in order to produce a stunning three screen image. The film was then exhibited using three interlocked projectors that simultaneously projected each of the images. The results were stunning.”

The three-camera technique allowed for spectacular panoramas, including an aerial ascent over Aoraki Mt Cook. With a limited budget, NFU filmmakers employed creativity, innovation and clever editing to create an emotive depiction of the country and its people.

This is New Zealand was produced at an important time in the country’s economic history. With the British market heading towards the European Economic Community, Expo ’70 was an important opportunity to attract new markets and trading partners.

“Of the 77 countries represented at Osaka, the New Zealand Pavilion was immensely popular, with queues lining up daily.

“It was the same back in New Zealand, with sold-out sessions in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin. It got so big at times the police were reported to have been called on to control a 2000-strong crowd gathered in Wellington’s Courtenay Place for a screening at Easter in 1971.

“It’s really fitting that it has been recognised on the UNESCO Memory of the World Register.”

Following its successful New Zealand run, This Is New Zealand was screened in Australia, the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Germany.

Since Archives New Zealand released the restored version of the film on YouTube (Archives New Zealand || This is new zealand) in August last year, it has received more than 16,000 views.

