Chambers To Build On W Series Experience With NZ’s Castrol TRS Championship

Up-and-coming American racer Chloe Chambers is confirmed as the seventh woman to take on the men in the New Zealand-based Castrol Toyota Racing Series.

Chloe Chambers has solid FT-60 mileage behind her already. Picture Andy Kruy

Fresh from a season of W Series with Jenner Racing, the 18-year-old will join Giles Motorsport for the 2023 championship and follows Leanne Tander, Christina Orr-West, Tatiana Calderon, Michella Cerruti, Fiona Hamilton and Chelsea Herbert who all competed in the category.

It’s been a whirlwind 12 months for the Chinese-born American racer. As a rookie in 2021, Chloe completed a partial season in the United States Formula 4. Having shown significant potential, in February 2022, she was invited to try out for the W Series test session in Arizona, along with 14 other prospective drivers.

Chloe showed great pace, maturity and ability to come up to speed on the technical track and was asked by Dave Ryan to join the series. Next up was to travel to Barcelona in March for the pre-season test along with 11 other drivers and her first experience in the more powerful W Series car.

After that test, she was confirmed as multiple W Series champion Jamie Chadwick's teammate at the newly-formed Jenner squad. In the first race of the Miami season opener, Chambers finished in 7th place on the road and was the best-placed rookie across the line before a later penalty.

The W Series used the same chassis as the Toyota FT-60 but Chambers will come to New Zealand with two full race weekends in the car already under her belt. The TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand fleet was used in the two F1-supporting W Series races at both the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain and Singapore. The 18-year-old racer has also been to New Zealand in September to get further miles under her belt at Hampton Downs and Taupo.

She has completed four days of testing on the Hampton Downs national circuit, and had time on the longer international track configuration as well as a day at Taupo Motorsport Park. Her best times on the Hampton Downs national track were right on the pace of some of the top FT-60 times recorded there and she's full of confidence for the season ahead.

“Although my 2023 plans are still to be determined, I am confident and very excited to be competing in the Toyota Racing Series,” Chloe explained.

“I loved my time in New Zealand earlier in the year and Stephen, the team and I worked very well together. I’m looking forward to resuming racing and seeing what we can do. My experience with TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has been excellent and I’m sure this series will pay off in my 2023 program. A huge thank you also to my sponsor Monoflo International, my family, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing, Giles Motorsport and all my supporters for the opportunity.”

Giles Motorsport team manager Stephen Giles has engineered Chloe throughout her New Zealand testing program and has been impressed with what he has seen so far.

“Chloe's test days earlier this year in the FT-60 showed us the potential she has coming into the Castrol Toyota Racing Series,” said the former top F1 engineer. “Her consistent improvement and overall pace each day was outstanding and I look forward to having her join Giles Motorsport for the 2023 season.”

The New Zealand campaign for Chloe blasts off in January when she'll line up for round one at Highlands Motorsport Park. A week later she'll tackle the world's most southerly circuit - Teretonga - before heading North for the final three rounds of the championship which will include the 67th New Zealand Grand Prix at Hampton Downs.

2023 Castrol Toyota Racing Series

13-15 January 2023 - Highlands Motorsport Park

20-22 January 2023 - Teretonga Park Raceway

27-29 January 2023 - Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

3-5 February 2023 - Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park

10-12 February 2023 - Taupo International Motorsport Park

