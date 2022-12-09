Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

It’s A Queerevolution: Samesame But Different Announces 2023 Programme

Friday, 9 December 2022, 12:10 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Samesame but Different LGBTQI+ Writers and Readers Festival returns from 21 – 25 February with a five-day festival that celebrates the evolution and revolution of Aotearoa’s queer literary community. The 2023 programme, which is on during Auckland Pride Festival, brings together an abundance of queer literary experiences from some of Aotearoa’s brightest and queerest literary minds.

Samesame but Different is Aotearoa’s first LGBTQIA+ festival, founded in 2016 by the late Peter Wells, amplifying the voices of a diverse range of queer writers and the issues they’re passionate about. In 2023 Ellen Melville Centre alongside selected other venues will become a hub of mostly free activity, with events ranging from a gala event, book launch, poetry and play readings, panel discussions, and a lecture.

“We are super excited to be back in person during Auckland Pride for 2023. We missed the bumping space that is created when big brains (authors, creatives and audience) get in a room together to discuss their lives, their work and their visions for the future.” says Simie Simpson, Samesame but Different Festival Chair.

This year, more than 20 accomplished writers and literary greats come together to celebrate the QUEEREVOLUTION, including Joanne Drayton launching her new book The Queens Wife, Auckland Pride’s Creative Director and award-winning playwright Nathan Joe, comedian Ray Shipley, poet and painter Rebecca Hawkes, broadcast journalist and historian Paul Diamond, acclaimed feminist dramatist and fiction writer Renée and this year’s Honoured Writer, Chris Tse.

Highlights of the festival include the annual Peter Wells Lecture, named in memory of the festival’s founder, this year presented by poet essa may ranapiri, and the announcement of the winner of the Peter Wells Short Fiction Contest at the Opening Gala. The contest gives New Zealand LGBTQIA+ writers the opportunity to show their creative skills in writing. Following the Gala is Speaking the Unspoken: Words I Should Have Shared, with authors sharing a letter, a poem, or telling a tale about something that they wished they’d said. The lineup of speakers includes 2022’s Honoured Writer Courtney Sina Meredith and fiction writer Anthony Lapwood. The next day, Samesame will host a series of panel discussions starting with Tuākana/Teina, a thought-provoking intergenerational conversation that explores the evolution and revolution of Aotearoa’s queer writing and creative community including the likes of journalist and playwright Aroha Awarau, award winning author Gina Cole and more.

Closing out the festival will be an extra special performance of Show Ponies, making its long-awaited Tāmaki Makaurau debut. Featuring a line-up of eight poetry icons, Aotearoa’s best live poets perform their work in outrageous costumes, amongst bright lights, beats and backup dancers. MC’d by Show Ponies ringleader Freya Daly Sadgrove, this is an electrifying poetic extravaganza that you won’t want to miss.

View the full programme at https://samesamebutdifferent.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Elephant Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 