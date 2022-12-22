5 Minutes Of Fame – And The Winners Are…

There are four grand final winners of 5 MINUTES OF FAME following the stunning two hour, live season finale broadcast last night on Whakaata Māori.

Salem Randall (Ngāti Porou) from Tairāwhiti prevailed over Mymah Sisifo Laloata from Rolleston in the Under 16 rangatahi category.

Samantha Booth (Te Aitanga ā Māhaki, Rongowhakaata) from Tairāwhiti prevailed over Marianne Leigh from Tāmaki Makaurau in the Female category.

Ellaphon Tauariki (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāpuhi) from Tāmaki Makaurau prevailed over Manawa Randall (Ngāti Porou) from Tairāwhiti in the Male category.

Ivy Henare (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Ruanui) from Tāmaki Makaurau prevailed over Jan McKay (Ngāti Porou) from Flaxmere

Head of Content at Whakaata Māori, Maramena Roderick congratulated the winners and commented on the amazing showcase of talent throughout the competition.

“We have amazing talent in Aotearoa and we are privileged to be able to provide a platform that enables people from all walks of life to realise their singing dreams,” says Maramena Roderick.

“We wish them all the very best in their singing careers. And thank the contestants, their whānau, friends and our kaimahi who supported the show.”

In the final two hour live show, each singer was judged on two songs, including one new song selected specifically for their final performance.

The winners each receive a trophy and $10,000.00

Resident vocal mentor and judge Bella Kalolo-Suraj (Ngāti Porou, Hāmoa, Tonga) was ably assisted in the judging on the night by opera supremo and entertainer, Luke Bird, and R&B singer-songwriter, Ria Hall.

Matai Smith performed host duties.

Watching in the audience was Lara Taylor-Heta from Papatoetoe, who won a ‘Watch & Win’ competition run during the series. Lara won a prize package that included a night’s accommodation at Waipuna Hotel & Conference Centre, a meet and greet with the judges, a backstage tour and Whakaata Māori merchandise.

“This was an amazing experience and we are very grateful to Whakaata Māori.

“It was really awesome to be able to bring my moko to this very special night, because neither of us have ever been to anything like this before” said Lara Taylor-Heta after the conclusion of the show.

