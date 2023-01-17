"The Sensemaker" - From Switzerland To New Zealand





Woman’s Move is excited to announce its participation to several festivals in New Zealand this year! Indeed, we are bringing from Switzerland the critically acclaimed solo ‘The Sensemaker’, a blend of physical theatre, dance and dark comedy.

‘The Sensemaker’ will be performed during Summer at Q (Q Festival, Auckland) on 16, 17 and 18 February as well as during the New Zealand Fringe (Gryphon Theatre, Wellington) 28 February and 1 March.

Have you ever waited on the phone for way too long, with a repetitive muzak playing on a loop and an irritating robotic voice telling you endlessly that your request is being processed? Yes, you have... And so does the protagonist of ‘The Sensemaker’ until she is gradually stretched beyond her limits.

Mixing theatre and dance, 'The Sensemaker' is a bureaucratic dystopia with a cynical tone. Created in 2018, this battle between a woman and an answering machine has since been performed more than 70 times in 10 European countries and 5 different languages. With its razor-sharp sense of humour and its unclassifiable genre, The Sensemaker has won 6 awards and has been praised by audiences and international critics alike.

‘‘The Sensemaker’ is basically unclassifiable. It ranges from the hilariously funny to the toe-curlingly embarrassing and the downright disturbing. It is at once a celebration of the madcap absurdity of a continent containing more than 30 countries and probably twice as many languages as well as a grim reminder of the horrors wrought in this place when the laughter stops. It is a dance show in which the protagonist spends much of the time standing still. It is a piece of mime which can get very noisy indeed. It is both a dream and a nightmare.’ THE PEG REVIEW

’The Sensemaker’ will be performed for the first time ever in New Zealand during 'Summer at Q' and ’New Zealand Fringe’. Here are the performance dates and times:



- Summer at Q, Q Theatre, Auckland: Thu 16, Fri 17 and Sat 18 February at 8:45PM - infos here

- New Zealand Fringe, Gryphon Theatre, Wellington: Tue 28 February and Wed 1 March at 7PM - infos here

Swiss-based collective Woman’s Move is co-directed by Iona D’Annunzio and Elsa Couvreur. A blend of physical theatre and contemporary dance, the company’s catchy work use irony and humor as tools to communicate on various societal issues, and have been warmly received by press and audiences alike around the world :

‘Confident, fast, glorious to watch’ THE SCOTSMAN, 'Wonderfully accurate ... Done with a smile and a sense of fun that you cannot help but to fall for', SEEING DANCE, A delightful hour ... I smiled for hours afterwards' – DANCING TIMES, 'Exceedingly current, layering fun and shimmer' – FEST MAG, ‘If you get a chance to see this or anything by the collective, seize it with both hands. If anything proves that Europe is worth more than endless Brexit wrangling, this does.’ THE PEG REVIEW

The company’s work has been presented in Switzerland (Festival Electron 2014, Fête de la Danse, National Selection – 2015, 2017, 2018 & 2019, Fête de la Musique – 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 & 2019, Festival Antigel – 2014, 2015 & 2018, Point Favre Theatre, etc.) and abroad (Best of BE selection 2020, Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2018 & 2019, Istanbul Fringe Festival 2019, Gothenburg Fringe Festival 2019, Niederstätten surPrize European Theatre Competition 2019 Bolzano Italy, FinFringe 2019 Turku Finland, Voilà!Europe Festival London UK, BE Festival Birmingham 2017, FLUX 4 Platform Rotterdam 2017, Follow Up Festival London 2017, Chez Nous Marquant Laval France 2016).

THE SENSEMAKER

16, 17 and 18 February 2023, Summer at Q, Q Theatre, Auckland

28 February and 1 March 2023, New Zealand Fringe, Gryphon Theatre, Wellington

Concept and performance : Elsa Couvreur

‘One of the deftest and most provocative pieces I've experienced’ Outstanding Show - FRINGE REVIEW 2019

'An astonishing, disturbing shapeshifting sliver of genius' Outstanding Show - FRINGE REVIEW 2021



'A journey from darkly comic to deeply discomfiting' FRINGE BISCUIT

‘Stars an impressive and athletic Elsa Couvreur’ - PLAYS TO SEE

For further information, take a look at our website : www.womansmove.com

Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo : @WomansMove Instagram: womans_move

© Scoop Media

