Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Gilchrist Again At Teretonga?

Friday, 20 January 2023, 6:32 pm
Press Release: Toyota New Zealand

Brock Gilchrist may be in his fifth season of the Toyota 86 Championship, but this season has already seen the Matakana racer shift up another gear.

A late entry into the championship this season with support from series tyre supplier NEXEN, Gilchrist rewarded them and his supporters with a fantastic weekend in Cromwell.

Two accomplished wins, a great drive in the reverse top ten race and some great driving in attack and defence modes marked him as the standout driver at round one and he starts this weekend as clear favourite.

The Toyota 86 Championship has always been a competitive one and its tenth anniversary battle looks set to be another fantastic one with several drivers keen and able to take the fight to Gilchrist this weekend.

Two of the field – one of the most experienced and one of the most inexperienced – could be principal amongst his challengers.

Justin Allen is a veteran of this championship and like a fine wine just gets better and better with age. Friday testing at Cromwell indicated he might dominate the weekend, but he couldn’t quite match that dominance when it mattered. He’ll press the reset button this weekend and will be near the top of the time sheets, but must make it stick in qualifying and not compromise his races, where he is always impressive.

The find of the weekend in Cromwell was undoubtedly Tom Bewley. A rookie with considerable karting expertise, he did a very fine job in taking his first win over the weekend and being competitive throughout. It’s quite possible that if his improvement rate continues he could prove difficult to beat – for everyone.

Christina Orr-West was another to show eye-catching pace during the first weekend. After a slow start to the weekend she was in full fighting mode pretty quickly and on Sunday fought off Allen in one of the best battles in the championship for quite a while – a battle she ultimately won.

Dion Pitt and Clay Osborne were another two who showed race winning pace and either could spring a surprise or two this weekend. John Penny will be aiming for a more successful weekend with better luck, while William Exton, Tayler Bryant, Fynn Osborne and Rylan Gray will all look to build on the momentum they showed during the first weekend.

The field will include both Saxon Sheehan and Harry Townshend, who had a nasty accident on the first corner of last weekend’s Race One. Both have secured other vehicles and will be looking to press restart on their championship campaigns.

Championship points after R1
 
1 Brock Gilchrist210 
2 Dion Pitt 173 
3 Clay Osborne 172 
4 Justin Allen 163 
5 Christina Orr-West 145 
6 Tom Bewley 129 
7 William Exton 127 
8 Tayler Bryant 123 
9 Rylan Gray 114 
10 John Penny 106 
11 Fynn Osborne 96 
12 William Morton82 
13 Ayrton Hodson 80 
14 Tim Leach 74 
15 Thomas Mallard64 
16 Sam Cotterill 54 
17 Saxon Sheehan 46 
18 Harry Townshend 44

2023 Toyota 86 Championship Calendar

Rd1 13-15 January 2023 - Highlands Motorsport Park

Rd2 20-22 January 2023 - Teretonga Park

Rd3 3-5 February 2023 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Rd4 17-19 March 2023 - Taupo International Motorsport Park

Rd5 14-16 April 2023 - Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon

Rd6 5-7 May 2023 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Toyota New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 