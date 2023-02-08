Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Big Gay Out 2023 Postponed Due To Flood Damage

Wednesday, 8 February 2023, 8:53 am
Press Release: Big Gay Out

The biggest rainbow festival in Aotearoa has been postponed to Sunday 12 March due to slips and significant moisture in the ground at Coyle Park.

Burnett Foundation Aotearoa Chief Executive Joe Rich says that the health and safety of the community is always the foundation’s top priority.

“Following the Auckland Anniversary weekend floods, we requested that Auckland Council inspect Coyle Park and advise whether it is safe to hold the event. Following an inspection, council notified us that Coyle Park would not be able to hold the event on Sunday 12 February,” says Mr. Rich.

“The new date will give Council more time to repair any damage to the park and ensure it is safe, particularly given more bad weather has been forecast for this weekend.

“We are lucky that most of our suppliers, performers and stall holders are available next month, and we hope that our communities will still be able to join us in celebration.”

The event will see incredible and iconic artists take to the main stage to perform to expected crowds of over 15,000 people.

There will also be market and community stalls, 18+ dance party Nympho World, delightful food and beverage options, dogs of all breeds and drag queens galore.

Burnett Foundation Aotearoa is committed to supporting their stakeholders and supporters through these changes and encourages those impacted to go to www.biggayout.co.nz for all the latest information and updates.

Event info:

• Sunday 12 March 2023, 12pm – 7pm

• Location – Coyle Park, Pt Chevalier, Auckland

• Info and free tickets – www.biggayout.co.nz

• Headliner – Theia (Aotearoa)

• Free HIV and STI rapid testing

