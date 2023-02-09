Following Screen-break Through Jacob Dombroski Returns To Smash The Glass Ceiling

Everybody Cool Lives Here is proud to present Big J – A New Legacy at Toi Ora Ki Kirikiriroa / Hamilton Arts Festival, 2-3 March.

This solo show created and performed by Jacob Dombroski, a young Māori-Samoan man ready to open his heart and express his feelings about being labelled as different by society.

Big J looks at the brotherhood he’s created with his siblings and how growing up in a supportive environment has empowered Jacob to become the best version of himself. It explores the lighter moments in his journey to adulthood, as well as the dark where we lose our way and need to find strength to carry on.

Jacob returns to the stage, following his rise to prime time celebrity status on Shortland Street, as Winston Kimiora. Having taken Big J Stylez to Auckland Live’s Herald Theatre in 2018 Jacob planted the seed of wanting to become the bartender at the I.V. Bar in Shortland Street producer’s heads.

Jacob last presented Big J at the NZ Performing Arts Market to 20+ international’s the week before New Zealand closed it’s borders due to Covid. Over summer he’s revolutionised the piece to become more tour friendly and he’s now looking head out around the motu, having just presented it at Wellington’s Circa Theatre (18-28 Jan), doing an experimental spin-off performance in Christchurch (25 Feb) & Hamilton Garden’s Festival (2/3 March) and further afield later in the year.

The play was first developed at the 2017 Pūtahi Festival, a platform for Indigenous makers to test performance. Apirana Taylor said “I loved this show. It was engaging and held me riveted throughout the piece. It was a work that reminded me what a celebration and powerful force theatre can be”.

Big J is a call to action, challenging audiences to think about how we treat one another. It invites us into Jacob’s world through his passions of music, dance and whanau. It will unite audiences through aroha, fun and whānau.

“Jacob’s energy is like no other. His charisma and voice makes him an unstoppable force on stage,” says director Rose Kirkup “he has come a long way in his performing. We are thrilled to share this next step in his mahi”

With Jacob and Rose, award-winning performance designer Rowan Pierce has created a visceral and stunning scenography, combining light & home movie footage.

Jacob Dombroski née Te Amo (Asau, Savai’i , Ngāi Tūhoe/Ngāti Porou) is a visionary performance artist, MC and influencer. In 2018 he took his award-winning show Big J Stylez to Auckland Live for their Matariki Festival, which led to him gaining a role on Shortland Street as Winston Kimiora. Jacob has been performing professionally for the past 5+ years across stage and screen working with the likes of Everybody Cool Lives Here, Ohokomo Productions, and was a founder of hip-hop crew JDK. Jacob centres aroha within everything he does, showing others how to consistently come to the table with generosity. Jacob also has Italian & Danish heritage, with Dombroski being a second generation adopted name.



Show Information:

Big J – A New Legacy

Toi Ora ki Kirikiroroa / Hamilton Arts Festival

Meteor Theatre

2 & 3 March 2023,

7.00PM

Produced by Everybody Cool Lives Here



Creative Team

Written and Performed by Jacob Dombroski

Directed by Rose Kirkup

Performance Designer Rowan Pierce

Producer Nic Lane / Everybody Cool Lives Here

Everybody Cool Lives Here Trust produces art that reflects Aotearoa’s unique and diverse voices. We connect artists and groups to help build confidence and empower them to succeed and become leaders in their community, in the aim to bring the marginalised to the middle.

