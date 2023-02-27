The Onehunga Festival Brings A Much-needed Day Of Whānau Fun!

With many Auckland families having experienced challenging times recently due to the severe weather events, the return of Onehunga’s annual summer festival aims to bring smiles, laughter, and fun times to the community.

The Onehunga Festival includes a variety of free family entertainment and activities which are supported by a range of retail and community stalls, as well as many food trucks.

Children’s entertainment will include face painting, balloon twisting and a mobile petting farm. There will also be upbeat stage performances by local cultural and dance groups, an acoustic set by musician Chris Bates, and the chance to dance to songs you know and love by Auckland covers band, Hands Off.

A cardboard boat race hosted by the Aotea Sea Scouts, will see 12 teams with boats made entirely from cardboard/corflute, duct tape, glue, cable ties and waterproof paint paddle it out for the titles of best boat design and fastest crossing.

A 7-metre climbing wall, giant inflatable slide, goliath obstacle course and water rollers will be among the amusements for the older kids on offer at the Festival.

Onehunga Business Association Events Manager Angela Corbett says the Onehunga Festival, which has been running since 1993, is a popular event and the organising committee is looking forward to welcoming those that attend this year’s Festival.

“The Onehunga Festival is an opportunity for our community to enjoy a fun-filled day out with their whānau and friends. There’s a diverse mix of entertainment, music, and amusements to suit children of all ages. All the entertainment and activities are completely free.”

Angela adds: “You will not want to miss the cardboard boat race. If the 2021 Festival is anything to go by, the Cardboard Boat Race will be super exciting to watch.”

The Onehunga Festival is a zero-waste, sustainable and smoke-free event. Attendees are encouraged to cycle to the event as there will be bike valet parking and an onsite bike mechanic.

The Onehunga Festival is proudly sponsored by the Onehunga Business Association, the Maungakiekie-Tamaki Local Board, the Four Winds Foundation, the Trusts Community Foundation, Blue Waters Community Trust, and Green Gorilla.

The Festival receives support from Onehunga Community Patrol, Onehunga Community News, Auckland Transport, Aotea Sea Scouts, Countdown Onehunga, Brothers Beer & Juke Joint BBQ Onehunga, Onehunga High School and Dress Smart.

The Onehunga Festival is being held on Saturday 4th March, from 10:30am until 3:00pm at Onehunga Bay Reserve. For more information visit www.onehunga.nz/onehunga-festival.

© Scoop Media

