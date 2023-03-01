NZSA CompleteMS Programme 2023

Do you have a completed draft of your manuscript that's ready to take to the next level?

Poetry, fiction, short fiction, non-fiction... Apply now for the NZSA Te Puni Kaituhi O Aotearoa CompleteMS Manuscript Assessment Programme.

The NZSA CompleteMS assessment programme is open for applications for this year's programme until 28 May 2023.

CompleteMS is for writers who have completed a manuscript through a number of drafts and now require the objective view of an experienced assessor to provide a constructive critique.

The thirteen successful applications will receive essential critical written feedback (followed by a Q+A session) from an NZSA Assessor on an advanced work, moving it closer to publication.

To apply for this professional development you need to be a current member of the New Zealand Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi o Aotearoa (PEN NZ) Inc. Membership of NZSA is $140 per annum, with a reduced rate for students -

New Zealand Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi O Aotearoa seek to reflect and expand the depth and breadth of our sector and welcome applications from diverse writers working across a range of genres and writing disciplines. We tag three assessments for diverse writers and for Māori.

