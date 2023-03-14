Local Brewers ‘in It To Win It’ As Big Taste Test Gets Underway

New Zealand’s top beer and cider judges will have a big job ahead of them this week as they make their way through a record number of entries for the 2023 New World Beer & Cider Awards.

Around 100 local beverage makers and importers have put forward more than 700 beers, ciders and other fermented delights for judging this year. All are vying for a spot in the competition’s Top 30 winners, which will be made available in New World stores nationwide.

Chair of Judges Michael Donaldson says it was a pleasant surprise to have such a large number of entries pour in.

“It’s been a challenging time for many brew businesses, not least with the recent CO2 shortages and weather upheaval.

“To be celebrating a record-breaking year for entries really demonstrates the industry’s strength, persistence and belief in their products, and shows the value a win in these awards can offer.

“Having such a wide range in the mix is also great news for beer and cider lovers around New Zealand – it bodes well for having some really exciting and delicious winners to explore on the chiller shelf later this year.”

Over the next two days, Donaldson and Deputy Chair of Judges Kelly Ryan will lead an independent panel of 27 other senior judges, who will be responsible for determining the top-ranked beers and ciders.

A further 9 junior judges ‘in training’ will work alongside them in support, expanding their skills and recording the scores and tasting notes.

The judges will work in small teams and blind-taste around 40 to 50 beers or ciders each, per day, over two days of intensive judging in Christchurch.

“Critically, only the beer or cider in the glass will be judged – brands are kept confidential and a stringent stewarding process means no judge tastes a product they may have been involved with making,” explains Donaldson.

“As the judges taste each entry, they’ll be debating in-depth and rating each one on technical excellence, balance, mouthfeel and most importantly, drinkability.

“Ultimately, we are looking for brews with that magic mix of technical perfection and X-factor.

“There is a lot of discussion involved in judging beer and cider, but you usually know there is a winning contender on the table when everyone goes quiet and there is a clatter of pens to glasses – it’s a sign the judges have come across an entry that has really grabbed their attention.”

The 30 top ranked entries will make up the New World Beer & Cider Awards Top 30 – a ‘must try’ list of winners that will earn a place in New World beer chillers nationwide.

A further 70 ‘Highly Commended’ brews will also be celebrated in a combined Top 100 list on the New World website.

If entry statistics are anything to go by, the final range will include brews of all hues, flavours and strengths, says Donaldson, who has a high-level view of the styles and numbers that will be judged each day.

“Craft beer has a reputation for being all about big hoppy flavours and big ABVs, but there is so much variety in the entries field.

“Alongside the usual fan favourites, we are seeing trends like hazies, low carb and no alcohol options continue to grow in popularity.”

From 100 beers in 2020, the Hazy and Juicy beer class is now by far the largest with more than 140 entries, followed by IPA with around 90 entries and Pale Ale with around 80.

In other classes, fruit is the clear trend, featuring strongly in entries to the Sour and Speciality Beer and cider classes.

Around 5% of the entries are in either the newly create low carb class, or the low (under 1.15% ABV) and no alcohol class, both areas where brewers continue to innovate in response to rising consumer demand.

Results will be announced in May.

