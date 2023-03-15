Rebuilding Through Creativity: National Youth Drama School Returns To Hawke’s Bay Taiohi Whakaari Ā-Motu

Havelock North, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand - The National Youth Drama School (NYDS) is excited to announce that enrolments are still open for teenagers to join our upcoming immersive and intensive training program in the performing arts. With only four weeks left until opening day, NYDS urges teenagers to sign up now for an experience they will never forget.

NYDS is more than just a drama school, it’s a place for young creatives to explore their passion and unlock their potential. With world-class instruction from expert tutors who come from all over the world, students will have the opportunity to learn about, Technical Theatre, Songwriting, Improv, Slam Poetry, Shakespeare, Screen Acting and more. It’s also the ideal, supportive environment for rangitahi to try something out of their comfort zone such as Stage Combat or Drag.

NYDS is proud to be a rainbow supportive organisation and a longtime ally to the LGBTQIA+ community, where kids from all walks of life can find their tribe. The school has a positive impact on our Rangitahi's lives, helping them to develop new skills, boost their confidence, and make lifelong connections with others who share their passion for the arts.

In its 32nd year, NYDS has consistently provided outstanding training for students aged 14-19 from all over New Zealand and beyond. This year, NYDS aims to help Hawke’s Bay students start to rebuild after the devastating cyclone that hit the region in February. NYDS believes that we can inspire and encourage young people to pursue their dreams and to find their creative voice.

“We know that every young person has a unique story and we are committed to supporting them on their journey,” said NYDS Artistic Director, Claire Keys. “Our expert tutors come from all over the world to provide our students with the best possible training. NYDS is a place where young people can express themselves, be creative, and feel supported by their peers.”

“We are especially pleased to be able to keep NYDS in Hawke’s Bay, and our relationship with the Hawke’s Bay community is important to us. We are excited to be part of reinvigorating Hawke’s Bay following the cyclone and giving our young people something to look forward to.”

Enrolments for NYDS are still open. We have scholarships available and can help if students have been affected by weather events.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this life-changing experience. For more information and to enrol, visit the NYDS website at www.nyds.co.nz.

