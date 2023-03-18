Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Late Charge Secures Pole Position For Clay Osborne

Saturday, 18 March 2023, 9:24 pm
Press Release: Toyota New Zealand

Clay Osborne set a blistering pace in qualifying. Picture Bruce Jenkins

A fascinating 20 minute qualifying session saw a change of the order amongst the series pace setters with Ayrton Hodson turning heads in second place and Rylan Gray and William Exton locking out the second row.

Championship leader Brock Gilchrist had a poor session by his lofty 2023 standards, languishing at the lower end of the top ten until he delivered his best time on his last flying lap. It was very quick, but only good enough for fifth place on the grid.

Brock had set the bar initially with his first fast lap of the session but that was obviously going to be under threat given the pace of his rivals and the fact that the top 12 runners were covered by under a second for most of the session.

At the halfway mark most were wondering what was going on with Rylan Gray at the top ahead of Clay Osborne, Hodson and Fynn Osborne all ahead of the championship leader.

With 13 minutes of the session completed Clay was first under the 1 minute 46 barrier to go quickest on 1 minute 45. 971 seconds. And moments later brother Fynn popped up in second place making it the first time that brothers had topped any timed session – even briefly - in the history of the Toyota 86 category.


It was too good to last however and as the clock ticked down on the session the times began to tumble with Exton, Christina Orr-West and John Penny all featuring near the top before Gilchrist made his presence felt with third fastest time.

Clay Osborne however, was not to be denied and left the mark at a blistering 1 minute 44.946 seconds, good enough for pole position and also good enough to be three tenths of a second up on the chasing pack.

Behind the top five Justin Allen also left his charge late for sixth on the grid, while Penny and Orr-West will make it an all-Masters fourth row for the first race. Dion Pitt and Tom Bewley complete the top ten for what should be a fascinating race on Saturday afternoon.

Clay Richards – grandson of Jim Richards and son of Steven Richards- showed well in his first qualifying session at Taupo and in the Toyota 86 category, taking 12th fastest time in qualifying.

2023 Toyota 86 Championship – Round 4 Taupo Motorsport Park - Qualifying

1 Clay Osborne  
2 Ayrton Hodson (R) 
3 Rylan Gray (R)  
4 William Exton (R) 
5 Brock Gilchrist 
6 Justin Allen 
7 John Penny (M)  
8 Christina Orr-West (M) 
9 Dion Pitt  
10 Tom Bewley (R) 
11 Fynn Osborne  
12 Clay Richards 
13 Tayler Bryant (R)  
14 Harry Townshend (R)  
15 Saxon Sheehan (R)  
16 Thomas Mallard (R) 
17 Tim Leach 
18 William Morton  
19 Sam Cotterill  
  

2023 Toyota 86 Championship – Points after three rounds

1 Brock Gilchrist 600
2 Clay Osborne 535
3 Justin Allen 511
4 Dion Pitt 456
5 Rylan Gray (R) 422
6 John Penny (M) 409
7 Tayler Bryant 363
8 William Exton (R) 335
9 Tom Bewley (R) 333
10 Christina Orr-West (M) 331
11 Fynn Osborne 320
12 Ayrton Hodson (R) 241
13 Tim Leach (R) 214
14 William Morton 188
15 Saxon Sheehan (R) 180
16 Harry Townshend (R) 166
17 Thomas Mallard (R) 152
18 Hunter Robb (R) 144
19 Mark Mallard 68
20 Sam Cotterill 54
 

2023 Toyota 86 Championship Calendar

Rd1 13-15 January 2023 - Highlands Motorsport Park

Rd2 20-22 January 2023 - Teretonga Park

Rd3 3-5 February 2023 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Rd4 17-19 March 2023 - Taupo International Motorsport Park

Rd5 14-16 April 2023 – Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

Rd6 5-7 May 2023 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

