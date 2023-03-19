Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Penny There Again In Toyota 86 Reverse Grid Race

Sunday, 19 March 2023, 7:20 pm
Press Release: Toyota New Zealand

John Penny did it again in the reverse top ten race. Picture Bruce Jenkins

Veteran Toyota 86 racer John Penny delivered a trademark win in the second race of the weekend at Taupo International Motorsport Park, taking victory in the reverse top ten grid format battle.

Penny has a serious track record in winning the reverse grid races in the championship, the grid of which is based on the top ten results of Saturday’s first race. He finished seventh in that so started fourth this morning.

A great start saw him up to second chasing leader Tayler Bryant, who started on pole position and once he had made a pass on the Pukekohe youngster, Penny set about building an unassailable lead. He had rookie Tom Bewley on his tail throughout the ten laps but a five second penalty for a jumped start rendered Bewley’s challenge futile.

That meant at the flag Penny took a comfortable win by almost three seconds from Dion Pitt, who put in a great drive from the third row of the grid.

Bryant led initially but quickly fell into the clutches of the chasing pack. His improved 2023 form was evident again as he fought off some strong challenges and maintained a race pace good enough to still come home third.

Championship leader Brock Gilchrist was next up, converting his tenth place starting spot into an impressive fourth position at the close. Clearly keen to stay out of trouble, he still had to contend with both William Exton and Clay Osborne who were both pretty keen to beat each other and Gilchrist at the same time.

Brock nevertheless avoided the mid-race rubbing that ensued and showed how far he has come as a driver in being more than happy to take fourth and another haul of points as he marches towards the title.

Bewley was next up on the results sheet, credited with fifth place after his five second penalty was applied.

Another fierce mid-field battle was a feature of the race and behind the top four it was all action with Exton coming out best to take fifth. Behind him was Clay Osborne who brought his battle-scarred TR86 home in seventh ahead of Christina Orr-West. Exton’s result was another subject to a post-race penalty and he was eventually classified 11th after five seconds were added to his race time.

Rylan Gray and Fynn Osborne completed the top ten after some eye-catching racing in the mid-field.

2023 Toyota 86 Championship – Round 4 Taupo Motorsport Park – Race 2

1 John Penny (M)  
2 Dion Pitt  
3 Tayler Bryant (R)  
4 Brock Gilchrist  
5 Tom Bewley (R)* 
6 Clay Osborne 
7 Christina Orr-West (M) 
8 Rylan Gray (R) 
9 Fynn Osborne 
10 Justin Allen 
11 William Exton (R) * 
12 Harry Townshend (R) 
13 William Morton  
14 Ayrton Hodson (R) 
15 Clay Richards  
16 Saxon Sheehan (R) 
17 Sam Cotterill  
18 Tim Leach 
19 Thomas Mallard (R) 
  

*Includes five second penalty

2023 Toyota 86 Championship Calendar

Rd1 13-15 January 2023 - Highlands Motorsport Park

Rd2 20-22 January 2023 - Teretonga Park

Rd3 3-5 February 2023 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Rd4 17-19 March 2023 - Taupo International Motorsport Park

Rd5 14-16 April 2023 – Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

Rd6 5-7 May 2023 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

