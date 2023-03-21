Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bay Of Islands Swordfish Club Tightens Tournament Rules To Promote Sustainable Fishing Practices

Tuesday, 21 March 2023, 10:58 am
Press Release: Bay of Islands Swordfish Club

The country’s oldest sports fishing club is calling for sustainable recreational fishing practices to be implemented through the strong promotion of tag and release rules for bill fish during game fishing tournaments.

Russell based Bay of Islands Swordfish Club is one of 55 sports fishing clubs around the country, and is leading the charge to ensure all clubs make tag and release and, measure and release, the preferred option in tournament rules.

Club president Jeff Douglas says “Bay of Islands Swordfish Club is leading by example. With already the best tag and release statistics for clubs on the Northland coastline we are now also setting new levels for release of non-game fish species through measure and release. “

In all Bay of Islands Swordfish Club tournaments more points are gained by tagging and releasing game fish over the killing of them, and for tournaments that target non-gamefish species such as snapper and yellowtail kingfish they have a points system that encourages measure and release.

A further part of the club’s sustainability policy is the required use of non-offset circle hooks in all baits dead or alive during tournaments. Live baiting and pitching dead baits is common practice in game fishing and numerous scientific studies have shown a much greater survival rate of fish if caught using non-offset circle hooks over common j hooks.

Bay of Islands Swordfish Club tagged and released more marlin than any other club in NZ in 2022 plus they had the highest tag and release percentage, with 75% of all marlin recorded being tagged.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bay of Islands Swordfish Club on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>

WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>



WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour Headlines

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 